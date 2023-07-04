This Automotive World report explores the circular economy’s impact as sustainability becomes a top priority for customers, regulators, and supply chains

Through a mixture of economic necessity and market differentiation strategies, the automotive industry has started to incorporate the circular economy. An emphasis on circularity can provide security for vital supply chains, and both customers and regulators are calling for greater transparency on product sustainability. By working collectively to embrace traceability, accountability, and new technology, automakers can help create global regulatory cohesion that will secure their new electric product lines.

In this report:

‘Special report: Circularity and the future of mobility‘ presents insight from: