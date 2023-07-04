Through a mixture of economic necessity and market differentiation strategies, the automotive industry has started to incorporate the circular economy. An emphasis on circularity can provide security for vital supply chains, and both customers and regulators are calling for greater transparency on product sustainability. By working collectively to embrace traceability, accountability, and new technology, automakers can help create global regulatory cohesion that will secure their new electric product lines.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Renault’s circular economy brand targets €2.3bn turnover
- Circular Cars Initiative tackles global circularity regs
- Sustainability sells: spotlight on Mercedes
- BMW reduces CO2 of secondary raw materials
- Is traceability the secret to sustainable battery sourcing?
- New tools needed to track carbon footprint
- The circular economy is an ethical and economic necessity
‘Special report: Circularity and the future of mobility‘ presents insight from:
- BMW
- Circulor
- Infor
- Mercedes-Benz
- Ricardo
- The Future is Neutral
- World Economic Forum