Is traceability the secret to sustainable battery sourcing?

Powering the electrification shift is already proving to be a significant supply chain challenge for the automotive industry. In July 2022, analysis by the World Economic Forum concluded that demand for lithium-ion batteries could soon outpace global supply/processing capacity for lithium. Subsequently, in addition to newer, cheaper, and faster extraction methods, a greater emphasis is being placed on material recycling’s ability to create closed loop supply chains for key components. However, the challenge for the latter lies in establishing, maintaining, and substantiating circular economic claims.