Is H2ICE, not electric, the future of long-haul trucking?

MIT’s research into a modified hydrogen internal combustion engine powertrain could yield a zero-carbon successor to diesel trucking. By Will Girling

Large trucks (10,000lbs or heavier) commonly used for long-haul logistics contribute 25% of total US road transport emissions but constitute only 10% of vehicles, according to a February 2022 report by the nonprofit Union of Concerned Scientists. As such, decarbonising these fleets would represent a significant coup for national environment targets.

To date, electric powertrains remain impractical for this use case. Longer routes require larger batteries and therefore more weight, less vehicle range, and reduced cargo capacity. Also, comprehensive charging infrastructure across the US does not yet exist, and it remains to be seen whether grids could sustain fast charging for the estimated 13 million truck parc.

For some, this makes hydrogen—used in either a fuel cell system or internal combustion engine (H2ICE)—a more likely zero-carbon successor to diesel. Fuel cells entail investment in expensive technology that currently lacks durability for intense applications. By comparison, H2ICE requires modifications to existing truck engines, making the transition easier to manage. However, to fulfil its potential as a disruptive solution for decarbonising long-haul trucking, a major challenge must be tackled: the refuelling process.

