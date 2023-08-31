Future Truck Europe 2024

Our Future Truck Europe online event brings together more than 1,000 stakeholders to discuss the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of mobility.

Agenda

The electric truck battery of the future

Date: Monday, 24th June 2024

Time: 9AM UK | 10AM CET | 1:30PM IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Vehicle electrification is leading the way in the European road freight’s charge towards a zero-emission future. However, much depends on whether advances in battery technology can make the electric truck a viable solution across multiple applications.

What is the current status of battery technology in Europe’s electric heavy truck fleets?

How must battery range and cost evolve to unlock widespread adoption of electric trucks?

Which battery technologies are likely to dominate the push towards heavy truck electrification?

How will the burgeoning demand for electric passenger vehicles impact battery materials supply to the truck industry?

The H2-ICE route to decarbonizing truck fleets

Date: Tuesday, 25th June 2024

Time: 9AM UK | 10AM CET | 1:30PM IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

As the heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry grapples with the high upfront costs, technological challenges, and unfamiliarity of vehicle electrification, the hydrogen ICE (H2-ICE) is emerging as a viable option for operators looking to de-risk their move away from diesel.

What is the size of the H2-ICE truck market in Europe, and what are its medium- and long-term prospects?

How do the cost and performance of the H2-ICE compare with diesel, battery electric, and fuel cell alternatives?

What impact does H2-ICE production have on existing manufacturing processes and supply chains?

What are the main challenges to H2-ICE adoption, and what is the industry doing to overcome them?

The role of biogas in Europe’s road freight revolution

Date: Wednesday, 26th June 2024

Time: 9AM UK | 10AM CET | 1:30PM IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

In recent years, biogas has become a viable fuel option for Europe’s commercial vehicle industry as it transitions from diesel ahead of upcoming strict emissions standards. However, whether it will be a long-term solution to road freight decarbonization efforts remains to be seen.

What are the leading gas solutions for heavy trucks, and how do they differ in cost and operational performance?

How do biogas solutions compare to diesel, H2-ICE, battery electric, and fuel cell heavy truck alternatives?

For which road freight applications is biogas best suited?

What are the main challenges to the widespread adoption of biogas-powered trucks, and how can they be overcome?

Understanding the software-defined truck

Date: Thursday, 27th June 2024

Time: 9AM UK | 10AM CET | 1:30PM IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The software-defined truck has the potential to revolutionize the driving experience and is seen by many as a solution to Europe’s driver shortage. However, in an industry laser-focused on the total cost of ownership (TCO), the software-defined truck’s financial benefits will likely dictate its acceptance by fleet operators.

What is the software-defined truck?

What are the main benefits of the software-defined truck to Europe’s fleet operators, and how do the technologies impact TCO?

Can the software-defined truck be a genuine solution to Europe’s worsening driver shortage?

How will the software-defined truck evolve over the next decade beyond?

The future of heavy truck safety in Europe

Date: Friday, 28th June 2024

Time: 9AM UK | 10AM CET | 1:30PM IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

From July 2024, all new trucks sold in the EU must comply with the updated General Safety Regulations (GSR), which require a wide range of mandatory advanced safety features. The EU estimates the new regulations will save more than 25,000 lives by 2038, representing a giant step in its long-term goal of zero deaths on European roads by 2050.

What are the key objectives of GSR, and how will the new regulations impact the EU’s road freight sector?

Are Europe’s truck manufacturers and suppliers on track to meet GSR deadlines, and will all European countries adhere to the new regulations?

Which of the mandatory safety requirements will prove most challenging to implement?

How will the new legislative framework impact the cost of heavy trucks?

