Lamborghini Urus SE makes world premiere at Auto China Beijing 2024

World premiere of the Lamborghini Urus SE: the first PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) Super SUV

Following its unveiling at the Volkswagen Group Media Night on 24 April, the Lamborghini Urus SE[1] made its world public premiere at the Auto China Beijing 2024 motor show. This new-generation Urus, the Urus SE – the first PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) luxury super SUV – features a new design; optimized aerodynamics; unprecedented on-board technologies; and a hybrid powertrain with an output of 800 CV, setting a new segment benchmark in terms of comfort, performance, efficiency, emissions and driving pleasure. The Revuelto[2], the first super sports V12 hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle), is also being showcased, while the Huracán Tecnica[3], a rear-wheel drive super sports car powered by a V10 engine, is on display in the Ad Personam room.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said, “It is a pleasure to present our latest achievements at this important event in the automotive industry. Twelve years ago, also here in Beijing, I was proud to present the Urus concept car to the world, which created a whole new segment of a super sports car in the body of an SUV. The Urus has become one of the most successful Lamborghini models since its launch, becoming our third pillar within the line-up and proving our far-sighted vision. Now we witness the evolution of the super SUV. As the most powerful SUV on the market, the new Urus SE is the next chapter of our success story, which also marks another significant step in our electrification plan ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’.”

World premiere of the Lamborghini Urus SE

The Lamborghini Urus SE adopts a re-engineered twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine, delivering 620 CV of power and 800 Nm of torque. In optimal synergy with the electric powertrain, the system generates a total power output of 800 CV and a total torque of 950 Nm. The new centrally-located longitudinal electric torque vectoring system is also installed for the first time in the Urus SE, complementing the transfer case and the new electronic limited-slip differential to give the vehicle “on demand” oversteering to deliver Lamborghini’s iconic super sports car driving experience. Thanks to the “two hearts” combining thermal and electric power, the Urus SE boasts best-in-segment torque and power values with an 80% reduction in emissions. Combining Urus driving modes and four new Electric Performance Strategies (EPS), it offers a total of eleven options, and is capable of traveling more than 60km in EV Drive mode.

The Urus SE redefines the stylistic canons of a super SUV. New design features include headlight clusters with matrix LED technology, as well as bumper and front grill. The hood adopts a floating design, in line with the design concept of the Revuelto, and the cargo compartment hatch features a Gallardo-inspired design style with the taillight clusters connected with the “Y” lights and the new rear diffuser, harmonizing the rear silhouette. The Urus SE pays homage to classic design while demonstrating enhanced sportiness as a super SUV with innovative concepts. The interior design follows the “Feel Like a Pilot” concept, featuring a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with the new Human Machine Interface (HMI), allowing enhanced interaction between the driver and the digital system.

The Urus SE also offers incomparable and diverse Ad Personam customization options, with more than 100 bodywork color options and 47 color combinations and four types of embroidery for the interior, proving infinite potential for customers to create exclusive vehicles.

Revuelto on display at the booth

The Revuelto, the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle), boasts an innovative powertrain architecture, redefining the standards of supercars with its unique exterior design and exceptional performance. Powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine combined with a system of three electric motors, the Revuelto can deliver 1,015 CV power. With a top speed exceeding 350 km/h and the ability to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, it exudes a sense of power and speed with its expansive carbon fiber hood and shark-nose styling, complemented by a unique “Y” inspired interior design, offering a new level of performance, sportiness, and driving pleasure.

Huracán Tecnica takes center stage in the Ad Personam room

The Huracán Tecnica being showcased in the Ad Personam room combines ultimate design with exceptional engineering that excels both on the road and track. Powered by the naturally aspirated V10 5.2 l engine capable of producing 640 CV and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, the model can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The car in display features a Blu Grifo bodywork color and a special livery from the Ad Personam program, including a black strip running across the front hood and roof. The ignition switch flap is also customized, echoing the color of the car body. The program offers a range of standard and optional color and trim options, encompassing diverse combinations of colors, materials, embroideries, and brand logo to meet the demands of both luxury and dynamic styles. The exclusive options are tailored to each customer’s individual preferences.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage.

[2] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP).

[3] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracán Tecnica: Fuel consumption combined: 13.1L/100km (WLTC); CO2-emissions combined: 314 g/km (WLTC).

SOURCE: Lamborghini