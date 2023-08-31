Future Truck North America 2024

Our Future Truck North America online event brings together more than 1,000 stakeholders to discuss the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of mobility.

Registration for this online event will open shortly.

We’ll deliver this online event using Microsoft Teams. If you have any questions regarding participation, including knowledge partnerships or speaking opportunities, please drop us an email.

Agenda

Accelerating the transition to electric trucks

Date: Monday, 11th March 2024

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDVs) are a primary source of greenhouse gas emissions, and electrifying them could significantly reduce emissions from the transportation sector. However, stakeholders must overcome numerous challenges before adoption becomes widespread.

What are the economic and environmental benefits of electrifying MHDVs?

What are the main challenges to electrifying MHDV fleets?

How can we design and deploy cost-effective electric MHDVs that meet the needs of fleet operators?

How can we develop charging infrastructure for MHDVs that is convenient and accessible for fleet operators?

The future of electric truck charging

Date: Tuesday, 12th March 2024

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Although still in its infancy, the market for electric trucks in North America is growing. However, with limited battery range and lack of a suitable charging infrastructure still a significant challenge, advances in these areas are critical if the shift to zero-emission trucking is to gather pace.

What are the different charging scenarios faced by electric truck fleets?

What is the status of electric truck charging infrastructure in North America?

Which charging technologies and solutions are most likely to drive the widespread adoption of electric trucks?

What are the biggest challenges to electric truck charging innovation, and how can they be overcome?

Decarbonizing road freight with electric trailers

Date: Wednesday, 13th March 2024

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Powertrain technology is, not surprisingly, at the heart of all heavy truck decarbonization strategies. However, innovative trailer technologies are gaining traction that can accelerate the transition to more sustainable trucking by reducing diesel consumption and extending the range of electric trucks.

What is an electric trailer, and how does it enable more sustainable and efficient road freight?

What is the overall impact on the environment of using an electric trailer?

What is the status of real-world electric trailer adoption, and how will it evolve over the next decade?

What are the main challenges to electric trailer adoption, and how can they be overcome?

The fuel cell route to zero-emission road freight

Date: Thursday, 14th March 2024

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

In the quest to reduce and even eliminate road freight emissions, fuel cells are lagging behind battery-electric solutions as the leading technology. However, fuel cell technology is slowly gaining traction, especially in applications where the limited range of electric trucks is a problem.

What is the current status of fuel cell truck deployment in North America, and how will it evolve?

How does the fuel cell truck compare with its ICE and BEV counterparts regarding TCO and performance?

For which applications are fuel cell trucks most suited?

What are the main barriers facing the fuel cell truck, and how can they be overcome?

AI and the future of trucking

Date: Friday, 15th March 2024

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Artificial intelligence (AI) looks set to play a pivotal role in the evolution of the trucking industry, with applications including vehicle safety and autonomous driving, logistics and route planning, predictive maintenance, and supply chain management. Therefore, truckmakers and their suppliers must fully embrace AI and make it a pillar of their strategies to avoid being left behind.

What are the most promising applications of AI in the trucking industry?

Are there examples of AI already being deployed to overcome road freight challenges?

How will the use of AI in trucking evolve over the next decade and beyond?

Who is responsible for regulating AI in the trucking sector?

