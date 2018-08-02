Škoda auto achieves €821 million operating profit in first half of 2018 The carmaker increased sales revenue by 5.1% to € 9.161 billion, for the first time surpassing the €9 billion mark in the first six months of the year. Read More »

Is this the highest specification e-type series 3 ever? E-Type UK unveils Restomod 6.1 v12 Jaguar U-Type Formerly relegated to the shadows of the E-Type market, in recent times the Series 3 model has begun to shine among collectors and enthusiasts, becoming hot property for those seeking true driving pleasure and usability.

moovel: Mobility-as-a-Service pioneer has five million users moovel Group products are used by five million people. The Daimler subsidiary is a Mobility-as-a-Service pioneer.

Statement: Power lock actuator control assembly FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 1.1 million U.S.-market pickup trucks to upgrade their tailgate locking mechanisms.

Daimler intensifies activities for a sustainable raw material supply chain and joins further initiatives As part of the offensive for a sustainable raw material supply chain, Daimler AG joins forces with associations, organizations and competitors in a number of initiatives.

A strong first half for the Volkswagen brand Following the good start to the year, the Volkswagen brand continued its successful development in the second quarter.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus increases sales in first half of 2018 Volkswagen Truck & Bus has remained firmly on its growth trajectory and achieved a substantial increase in the sale of its commercial vehicles* in the first half of 2018.

Opel with new business model in Norway Opel is continuing to develop its business strategy in selected markets to become more agile, flexible and efficient as outlined in the PACE!

Hi Chery! Chery Global Fans Festival unveils 2018 Russia World Cup has dropped the curtain. In this exciting season, taking the world cup as an opportunity, major brand owners carried out various marketing activities.

Hyundai: Greatest movie cars James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 is the greatest movie car of all-time, according to research.

Greater Manchester's first smart motorway is fully-operational Drivers using the M60 in Greater Manchester are now enjoying the benefits of the region's first smart motorway.