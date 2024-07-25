2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: The fastest, most powerful Corvette ever

The King of the Hill returns

Chevrolet has unleashed the unthinkable in the Corvette ZR1. The King of the Hill returns with the most powerful V8 ever produced in America from an auto manufacturer, mind-bending specs and iconic design to challenge the world’s best supercars in both coupe and convertible variants.

Corvette ZR1 features a 5.5L, twin-turbocharged DOHC flat-plane crank V8 engine dubbed the LT7.

dubbed the LT7. The LT7 engine produces 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 828 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm, per SAE guidelines — the most power ever from a factory Corvette and the most powerful V8 ever produced in America from an auto manufacturer.

Corvette ZR1 boasts a GM-estimated top speed of over 215 mph on the racetrack and will dispatch the quarter mile with a GM-estimated sub-10-second time 1 .

Purposeful carbon fiber aero package creates over 1,200 pounds of downforce at top speed.

ZR1 revives one of the most iconic styles in Corvette history: the split rear window.

“The team that revolutionized Corvette with a mid-engine architecture took on another challenge: take ZR1 to the next level,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. “Corvette ZR1 is about pushing the envelope with raw power and cutting-edge innovation. From Stingray, to Z06, E-Ray, and now ZR1, the Corvette family continues to elevate with each new iteration — and challenge the best in the world.”

Pushing the boundaries of Engine Development

ZR1’s 5.5L LT7 twin-turbocharged DOHC V8 engine starts with the same architecture as Z06’s LT6, the most powerful naturally aspirated production V8 engine ever, and takes it to the next level with twin turbochargers — the first time ever for a factory Corvette.

Dubbed the “Gemini V8” architecture, the LT6 program was only the beginning as engineers dual-pathed a goal: to create massive power, capability and character from naturally aspirated and turbocharged flat plane crankshaft twin engines. With these goals in mind, engineers did not create an LT6 with turbochargers, but instead changed and optimized virtually every system for a boosted application.

Corvette ZR1’s 5.5L, twin-turbo DOHC flat-plane crank LT7 engine is the result of engineering prowess and pushing the boundaries of what the engine architecture can do. Thoughtful planning produced the best performance from forced induction, married with the 5.5L flat-plane engine architecture.

Unique to the 5.5L LT7 twin-turbo V8:

Head castings with unique ports and a larger combustion chamber

Valve train timing and lift profile optimized for forced induction with higher exhaust temp enabling exhaust valves

Completely new intake system tuned for twin turbochargers

CNC machined combustion chamber, exhaust and intake ports specific to the LT7

Dual, ported shroud, ball bearing, mono-scroll (76 mm) turbochargers integrated with the exhaust manifold to reduce the volume and distance from the exhaust valve to the turbine wheel for quick response with electronic wastegates

Intelligent anti-lag engine calibration techniques specifically for ZR1 that adapt and react to driving style

The LT7 engine also builds upon this engine architecture with:

Added block and head machining to support turbo cooling and oiling

Counterweight changes to account for a unique piston, and unique connecting rod for the crank train

A secondary port fuel injection system added to deliver the needed additional fuel to support the engine’s massive output

To support the dramatic increase in power from the LT7 engine, engineers made numerous changes to the Corvette ZR1’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, including:

Inner and outer input shaft upgrades

Increased gear capacity with strength increased via shot peening for all gears

Final drive refinements

Oil management to support increased vehicle longitudinal and lateral capability

Increased control valves to accommodate the higher required clutch clamp load for LT7

The LT7 engine is purpose-built to accomplish its four-figure horsepower mission with no compromises in componentry and maintains the rev-happy character that is the heart of the Gemini V8 engine family. It will be hand-assembled by the master engine builders at the Performance Build Center, part of the Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

Enabling speed with ease

Purposeful aerodynamics provide the most downforce ever from a Corvette with over 1,200 pounds at top speed.

The Corvette ZR1 offers speed on tap like no Corvette before it. Two distinct setups, complete with Magnetic Ride dampers, accomplish this. The standard Corvette ZR1 chassis arrives with a sleeker body with lower drag and a small spoiler with customer-adjustable short and tall wickers. It also includes a standard carbon-fiber front splitter, rocker moldings, side intake with integrated brake cooling, and front underwing with stall gurney deflectors. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires wrap 20-inch front, and 21-inch rear wheels. The standard chassis blends the best of on-road comfort and track capability with this setup.

Corvette ZR1 dispatches the world’s toughest tracks with ease, not only with the power from the 5.5L LT7 engine, but also due to additional, specific aerodynamic and cooling changes found throughout the car. These include:

Flow-through hood: Air enters the front grille, flows through the intercooler heat exchanger and exits the hood to increase front downforce and cool charged air temperatures.

Carbon fiber side profile air ducts: Clean, cool air is funneled through ducts, which are cleanly integrated into the signature wishbone bezel behind the cabin doors to cool the rear brakes through an intricately designed system that doesn't impact rear wheel travel

Unique fresh air intake ducts: Carbon fiber inlets located on top of the coupe rear hatch ingest air to cool the turbo compressor inlet air temperatures

Corvette ZR1’s optional ZTK performance package unlocks a true track weapon. Notably, the ZTK package adds an aggressive, high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes, and a tall hood Gurney lip – all constructed from woven carbon fiber. Underneath, underbody strakes replace the standard front underwing stall Gurney to increase front downforce. The suspension tuning included in the ZTK package incorporates stiffer springs and adds Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. Amid testing and development, the ZR1 tackled some the world’s most demanding racetracks, including the Nürburgring, Road Atlanta, and Virginia International Raceway.

Carbon Aero, featuring all aerodynamic equipment from the ZTK package, is available on the standard ZR1 chassis as well.

“We went into the ZR1 program with lofty goals, but even our first development tests on-track showed the teams were already exceeding them,” said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette. “As we worked to develop this car, we continued to leap past expectations, and we knew we had a special Corvette on our hands.”

Controlling ZR1’s high performance is a new brake system. The brake package uses a revolutionary carbon ceramic rotor manufacturing technology to yield increased durability and reduced brake component temperatures. Front rotors measure 15.7 inches (400mm) in diameter and rear rotors 15.4 inches (390mm) in diameter — the front rotors are the largest ever equipped on Corvette. In just 24.5 seconds, the Corvette ZR1 goes from 80-200 mph and back to 80 mph — 22% quicker than the C7 Corvette ZR1, and 53% quicker than the C6 Corvette ZR1.

Designed for the split window’s return

For ZR1, function and form quickly took hold to create an instant icon — an icon worthy of the historic split window’s return.

“We didn’t approach this decision lightly, we know this is a beloved element from Corvette’s history,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Chevrolet. “Not only does this element provide function, but we were able to integrate passionate design into the form and do it in a way that paid homage to Corvette’s history. ZR1 felt like the right time to bring the split-window back.”

Last seen on the C2-generation Corvette, and quietly previewed on the Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car, the split-window style capitalizes on the design statement that is Corvette ZR1. While serving as a statement piece, this carbon fiber “spine” between the two rear windows, available in exposed weave or body color, provides increased heat extraction from the engine compartment, working in parallel with numerous other cooling elements throughout ZR1.

The teams worked to elevate the striking design first revealed with the eighth-generation Corvette Stingray and accentuate lines that evoke the car’s sense of motion — but the design’s function also helps it perform. Teams looked at every component of Corvette ZR1 to ensure cooling and aerodynamics remained top of mind, and any change accomplished the car’s mission: performance.

Additional changes include:

A carbon fiber roof to reduce mass and lower the center of gravity for both coupe and convertible

Unique aluminum wheel design available in four finishes, including Edge Blue — an homage to ZR1's signature color cue

Optional new carbon-fiber wheel design, exclusive to ZR1, to further reduce mass

LT7 engine intake finished in Edge Blue — delivering an engine that looks as good as it performs

Optional new carbon-fiber wheel design, exclusive to ZR1, to reduce unsprung mass by 42.8 pounds

The Corvette ZR1’s cockpit dials up the attention to detail, notably with unique ZR1 badging found on an interior plaque, the sill plates and steering wheel. A new finishing stitch pattern for the doors, specific to ZR1, is available on the 3LZ trim. A boost gauge is also present, denoting the first factory turbocharged Corvette in the nameplate’s history.

Providing further choice to customers, the Corvette ZR1 will provide a roster of customization between exterior and interior colors. Shared with the 2025 Corvette lineup, new colors such as Competition Yellow, Hysteria Purple and Sebring Orange headline updates. The latter recalls a fan-favorite hue from the previous C7-generation Corvette ZR1.

Inside, a new Habanero interior is available, as is a Blue Stitch option. Various full-length racing stripes, brake caliper colors, including an exclusive blue for the calipers, seat belt colors and more will also be available.

King of the Hill coming next year

Corvette ZR1 will enter production in 2025 and will be built at General Motors’ Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky. It joins Corvette Stingray, Corvette Z06 and Corvette E-Ray to continue elevating the Corvette family. Further details on price and availability will be shared closer to production.

Cross flags closers:

On its first lap at the Milford Proving Ground’s MRC test track, the new ZR1 clocked a faster peak speed than the production C7 ZR1.

Engineers clocked a sub-10-second quarter-mile time on the Corvette ZR1’s first launch.

All four test drivers clocked over 200 mph peak speed on their very first laps at the Nürburgring with ease.

LT7 produces more power than two LS7 engines, the legendary 7.0L V-8 from the sixth-generation Corvette Z06 – akin to one LS7 engine per bank.

1On a closed course. Based on initial vehicle movement.

CHEVROLET CORVETTE ZR1 SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE

Type: LT7 Twin-Turbocharged 5.5L DOHC VVT DI Bore & stroke (in. / mm): 4.104 x 3.150 / 104.25 x 80 Block Material: A319 cast aluminum with cast-in iron cylinder liners and four-bolt main bearing caps Oiling System: Seven-stage dry sump (8-qt. capacity) with oil-spray piston cooling Oil Type: Dexos R 5W50 synthetic Cylinder Head Material: A356 T6 cast aluminum Combustion Chamber Volume: 59.92cc Compression Ratio: 9.8:1 Valvetrain: Dual overhead camshafts (four valves per cylinder) with mechanical finger-follower valvetrain and dual-coil valve springs; dual-independent camshaft phasing Valve Size (in. / mm): 1.77 / 45 titanium (intake) & 1.37 / 35 sodium filled Nimonic (exhaust) Fuel Delivery: PDI (DI – Max pressure: 5,076 psi (35 Mpa / 350 bar) & Port Fuel Injection) Firing Order: 1-4-3-8-7-6-5-2 Throttle Body: Twin 65mm single bore (electronic) Charging: Twin 76 mono-scroll ported shroud ball bearing turbos (67mm MAR compressor), E-Waste gates Charge Cooling: Dual engine-mounted water to air charge coolers ECU: GM E68 (32-bit processing) Horsepower (hp / kW): 1,064 / 873 @ 7,000 rpm Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm): 828 / 1123 @ 6,000 rpm

TRANSMISSION & AXLE

Type: M1K 8-speed dual clutch (DCT)

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: Short/long arm (SLA) double wishbone, forged aluminum upper and cast aluminum L-shape lower control arms; monotube shock absorbers; Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0. Specific calibration with available ZTK package. Adjustable front lift with memory is available Rear Suspension: Short/long arm (SLA) double wishbone, forged aluminum upper and cast aluminum L-shape lower control arms; direct-acting stabilizer bar; monotube shock absorbers; Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0. Specific calibration with available ZTK package Steering Type: Variable-ratio rack-and-pinion with electric power assist; includes Active Steer Stops Steering ratio: 15.7:1 Turning Circle (ft. / m): 38 / 11.1 Brake Type: Front and rear eBoost-assisted carbon ceramic discs with six-piston/monobloc front calipers and four-piston/monobloc rear calipers Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm): Front: 15.7 x 1.5 / 400 x 38

Rear: 15.4 x 1.3 / 390 x 34 Wheel Size: Front: 20-inch x 10-inch (w/5 x 120mm bolt pattern)

Rear: 21-inch x 13-inch (w/5 x 130mm bolt pattern) Tire Size: Front: 275/30ZR20

Rear: 345/25ZR21

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase (in. / mm): 107 / 2723 Overall Length (in. / mm): 185.9 / 4722 Overall Width without mirrors (in. / mm): 79.7 / 2025 Overall Height (in. / mm): 48.6 / 1234 Track (in. / mm): Front: 66.3 / 1685

Rear: 66.1 / 1678

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Headroom (in. / mm): 37.9 / 963 Legroom (in. / mm): 42.8 / 1087 Shoulder Room (in. / mm): 54.4 / 1382 Hip Room (in. / mm): 52 / 1321

WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES

Dry Weight (lb. / kg): 3670 / 1665 (coupe)

3758 / 1705 (convertible) Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L)1: 9.1 / 258

1Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.

FUEL TANK CAPACITY (approx.)

18.5 gal. / 70 liters

SOURCE: Chevrolet