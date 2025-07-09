Mobilisights and Hiboo: a strategic partnership to better understand real-world vehicle usage

Stellantis’ Data-as-a-Service subsidiary and the European leader in machine data management are joining forces to provide fleet managers with advanced tools to better understand how their vehicles are used

Mobilisights and Hiboo join forces in a strategic partnership to offer businesses smart and reliable vehicle management. The former, Stellantis’ Data-as-a-Service subsidiary, brings the value of data sourced directly from Stellantis connected vehicles. The latter, Europe’s leading platform for aggregating, managing, and operationalising machine data, applies its expertise in processing and delivering actionable insights.

This unique partnership enables fleet managers to view three key indicators—without the need for additional hardware or complex setup:

Vehicle location , helping track assets and optimise their distribution.

, helping track assets and optimise their distribution. Time spent in the vehicle , offering a direct measure of real-world operator usage.

, offering a direct measure of real-world operator usage. Energy consumption, to monitor performance and identify opportunities for greater efficiency.

Transmitted via Mobilisights to the Hiboo platform, this data is cross-referenced with other data sources and then presented in a simple format to the operational teams.

Frictionless access to data—no hardware required

Thanks to this integration, Hiboo users can access Stellantis vehicle data without the need to install tracking devices or modify their existing fleet. Data is transmitted via an API, allowing the two systems to communicate automatically, in line with Stellantis’ strict standards for data security and confidentiality.

This partnership responds to a growing need among businesses: to gain a precise view of how vehicles are used in the field—enabling better resource allocation, reduced downtime, and more informed steps towards energy optimisation. By making this data available via a centralised platform like Hiboo, the collaboration supports faster, more strategic decision-making.

Built on simplicity, reliability, and action, this partnership embodies a shared approach: not multiplying data for data’s sake, but selecting the information that truly makes an operational difference. Mobilisights and Hiboo focus on reliable sources, easy integration, and practical value— all aimed at a concrete goal: helping businesses better manage their field operations through simple, useful, and actionable insights.

“Users of construction machinery and heavy goods vehicles connected to the Hiboo platform will now be able to integrate data from the connected commercial vehicles of the Stellantis group. By bringing these data sources together on a single platform, we offer clients a unified and operational view of their rolling assets, where data becomes a genuine lever for productivity and management.” Samuel Vals, Fleet Account Executive France at Mobilisights

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our ambition to make data accessible, understandable, and truly actionable for those managing field operations on a daily basis. By leveraging data from Stellantis’s 14 brands, we integrate a valuable source of knowledge into a unified environment. This partnership will enable us to support our users towards a more efficient, strategic, and high-performing management of their assets.”

Clément Benard, CEO of Hiboo

SOURCE: Stellantis