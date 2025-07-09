Octopus Energy’s Electroverse skyrockets to 1 million public EV chargers

Octopus Energy’s electric vehicle (EV) charging platform, Electroverse, now connects drivers to over 1 million public EV chargers across the globe

Octopus Energy’s electric vehicle (EV) charging platform, Electroverse, now connects drivers to over 1 million public EV chargers across the globe.

Electroverse’s award-winning ‘one card, one app’ model takes the stress out of charging, making it easy for drivers to power up without juggling multiple apps or accounts.

With global EV sales topping 17 million in 2024 – over one in five new cars worldwide – Electroverse is helping accelerate the shift to cleaner transport.*

This comes only a couple of months after the UK reached 100,000 public EV chargers, as the country races toward 300,000 public chargers by 2030.**

Launched in 2020, Electroverse is already the largest consumer EV charging platform in Europe – and with more than 500 chargers added each day, it continues to grow at record speed.

Drivers can tap and charge at 8 out of 10 public EV charge points across Europe, spanning more than 1,200 brands including industry giants like IONITY, Allego, Aral pulse, TotalEnergies, Mer, Fastned and Powerdot.***

Available in 40 countries and 20 languages, the platform continues to expand, unlocking access to global charging for drivers in locations as far-flung as South Korea, Thailand and the French island of La Réunion.

Drivers appreciate the platform’s user-friendly features – from its slick app and in-car tech to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a built-in route planner, making charging on the go a breeze.

Electroverse is also leading the way in smart pricing. Its innovative ‘Plunge Pricing’ feature offers drivers up to 50% off charging costs when green energy is abundant, encouraging cleaner, smarter charging habits.

The platform now also allows drivers to save up to 40% on public charging through the UK’s salary sacrifice scheme – making public charging even cheaper by deducting costs directly from employees’ pre-tax salary.****

Lilian Greenwood, Minister for the Future of Roads at the Department for Transport, said: “We want drivers to have the confidence of always being close to a charge point, and it’s great to see British firm Octopus reach this significant milestone.

“We’re investing over £4 billion in support to help drivers switch to electric vehicles, and coupled with industry’s ongoing work, together we will help drivers locate and charge up with confidence as the charge point network continues to grow here in the UK and beyond.”

Matt Davies, Director of Electroverse, said: “When we created Electroverse, we wanted to strip the hassle out of EV charging. Over one million connected EV chargers later, we’re making it easier than ever for drivers to power up wherever they are, serving one in two EV drivers in the UK.

“As the UK and global network grows, so does driver confidence, and it’s fantastic to help even more people make the switch to electric with ease.”

* ​​International Energy Agency (IEA), Global EV Outlook 2024, April 2024

**Department of Transport, March 2022

***Electroverse Charging Infrastructure Insights Report, June 2025

**** Electroverse’s salary sacrifice scheme allows drivers to estimate their charging needs and pay a fixed monthly amount over 12 months, with payments deducted from their pre-tax salary. Salary sacrifice charging is available to any business with an existing salary sacrifice car scheme, regardless of the leasing or finance provider. Employers and employees interested in saving through Electroverse’s public charging salary sacrifice scheme can sign up at this link.

SOURCE: Octopus Energy