Xpeng G6 debuts in Singapore with immersive pop-up showroom

The pop-up showroom marks the brand’s first appearance in Singapore, offering drivers a first look at the Xpeng G6

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company”), a global leader in smart electric vehicles, has announced its official entry into the Singapore market with a dynamic pop-up showroom at UOB Plaza 2. Visitors to the pop-up showroom will have the exclusive opportunity to test drive the Xpeng G6, allowing them to experience the G6’s intelligence, exceptional performance, innovative driver assistance systems, and comfort first-hand.

The Xpeng G6 is an ultra-smart electric coupe SUV that redefines the concept of smart driving. Thanks to its innovative SEPA2.0 platform with 800V architecture and the most advanced software technology, the high degree of space and comfort and its uncompromising standard equipment, the G6 has everything to win the hearts of Singaporean EV drivers. Especially suited to the busy pace of life in Singapore, the G6 is capable of super-fast charging at a fast-charging station. With a charging capacity of up to 280 kW, charging the battery from 10 to 80% takes less than 20 minutes. The G6 will be available with two battery packs (66 kWh and 87.5 kWh), the larger of which has a maximum WLTP driving range of up to 570 km.

“We are excited for the launch of Xpeng in Singapore. As one of the global leaders in smart electric vehicles, we are passionate about bringing vehicles with cutting-edge technology to the market.”, said Mr Lee Hoe Lone, Premium Automobiles Managing Director.

As part of Xpeng’s exclusive collaboration with UOB, UOB customers get to enjoy an additional $5,000 discount on top of pre-launch exclusive privileges worth over $10,000. Adding a tasty twist to the experience at the pop-up showroom, Xpeng will be partnering with local F&B brands including Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery, Whiskdom, and more, throughout the weekend. Visitors can enjoy exclusive and unique flavours inspired by Xpeng as they visit the showroom and explore the G6.

SOURCE: Xpeng