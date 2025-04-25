Honda Civic, Accord and CR-V earn 2025 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards

Honda has won multiple accolades in the 2025 Kelley Blue Book Resale Value Awards

Honda has won multiple accolades in the 2025 Kelley Blue Book Resale Value Awards. The 2025 Honda Civic, Accord and CR-V were top-ranked in their respective segments, with the 2025 CR-V also earning a spot in the top 10 for Best Overall Resale Value. Each award includes the hybrid-electric variant of the Civic, Accord and CR-V models.

Honda 2025 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award winners:

The 2025 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book Official Residual Value Guide. Kelley Blue Book Residual Values are established by experienced automotive analysts who review the output from statistical models built upon millions of transactions. Vehicles that earn the highest 5-year residual values, expressed as a percentage of their original manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), are selected for these prestigious awards.

SOURCE: Honda