Xpeng unveils “Red Carpet Program” at its Global Partner Conference, powering the next-decade of innovation

As AI is rapidly advancing into next era, XPENG showcased its vision in AI, Electrification, as well as embodied intelligence at its 2025 Global Partner Conference with over 300 partners from over 40 countries for the next decade

Xpeng, a leading Chinese high-tech and automotive company, hosted its 2025 Global Partner Conference, welcoming over 300 partners and representatives from more than 40 countries and regions. Under the theme of “Leading the Future of AI Mobility,” the event highlighted Xpeng’s commitment to global expansion, innovation, and long-term collaboration for its new decade

He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of Xpeng, shared Xpeng’s development journey over the past decade and said, “We firmly believe that technology for all, and cars, humanoid, and flying cars are fundementally embodied intelligence that will profoundly transforming lives globally.” Achieving these goals require not only world-class products and technologies but also joint efforts in elevating our branding, services and network. “We look forward to working with global partners to establish Xpeng as a leader in smart technology, creating standards for new energy services worldwide, and becoming a smart technology company trusted and loved by users worldwide.”

To further strengthen the foundation for Xpeng’s global expansion and empower its partners, the conference launched its “Xpeng Red Carpet Program,” aimed at building globalized standards and localized service features in marketing, sales, and services. Xpeng will work together with its fast growing global partners network to enhance Xpeng owners’ daily owner experience.

Since its first global expansion move to Norway in 2021, Xpeng has continued to introduce advanced technologies and solutions to audiences around the world. Today, the company operates in over 30 markets globally. By the end of 2025, Xpeng aims to establish a presence in 60 countries and regions and build over 300 global service outlets. With the successful hosting of this partner conference, a strong diverse network of close cooperation has been built between Xpeng and its global partners. Driven by product and technology innovation, enhanced service levels and flexible business model operations, Xpeng will join with its global partners to collaborate, innovate and lead global development of the future of AI mobility.

SOURCE: Xpeng