Nexteer hosts Global Supplier Conference, strengthens agility, resilience & sustainability

Nexteer Automotive hosted an estimated 200 suppliers plus government dignitaries at its Global Supplier Conference in Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China, today. The event aimed to strengthen agility, resilience and sustainability throughout the supply chain.

The conference aligned closely with Nexteer’s Auto Shanghai 2025 exhibition and highlighted the company’s recent expansion in Changshu to support continued robust growth alongside leading Chinese OEMs (COEMs). The event emphasized rapid go-to-market innovation and collaborative approaches to improving cost and time efficiencies, while reinforcing safety-critical quality as a core pillar of Nexteer’s business.

“A resilient and innovative supply chain is critical to ensuring mutual success for OEMs and suppliers alike, especially in today’s fast-changing world of mobility, accelerating technology advancements and ongoing uncertainties,” said Jacky Xu, Vice President and Chief Purchasing Officer at Nexteer Automotive. “By fostering agility, resiliency and sustainability across all tiers of our supply chain, we can better navigate disruptions, deliver cutting-edge solutions and drive out costs while accelerating development time. Ultimately, these collective efforts enhance value for both automakers and end-consumers.”

Designed to immerse supplier-partners in strategic discussions informed by a fast-changing industry, megatrends and the competitive landscape, Nexteer held its Global Supplier Conference at its Changshu facility during the Auto Shanghai 2025 event.

As a strategic location, Nexteer’s state-of-the-art Changshu facility opened January 2025 and enhances the company’s ability to meet growing COEM demand while aligning with China’s New Quality Productive Forces initiative, which emphasizes high-end, intelligent and sustainable manufacturing. This expansion reinforces Nexteer’s commitment to advancing mobility solutions in step with local economic and technological development priorities.

For strategic timing, Auto Shanghai serves as a pivotal platform for suppliers to gain insights into the latest industry trends, helping them anticipate market shifts, adapt to emerging technologies and stay informed about evolving customer needs in the region and globally.

Nexteer is currently exhibiting at Auto Shanghai and displaying cutting-edge motion control innovations under the theme “Pioneering Motion Control Globally at China Speed – Vision, Velocity and Value.” The company’s exhibit is located in Hall 1.2H at the National Convention and Exhibition Center from April 23 until May 2, 2025.

