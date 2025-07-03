50,000 kilometres powered by electricity – MAN eTGX trucks prove their worth at the Behrens Group

The first MAN eTGX trucks from the Behrens Group impress in practical use – reliable, emission-free and economical

A strong start for electric mobility in heavy-duty transport: The first six of a total of twelve fully electric MAN eTGX trucks from the Behrens Group have already covered over 50,000 kilometres in daily logistics operations – perfectly suited for their purpose, locally emission-free and highly energy-efficient. This proves that the decision to switch to electric mobility is paying off.

“The MAN eTGX exceeds our expectations – it is reliable, powerful and economical. Our MAN eTGX trucks consume between 80 and 90 kWh per 100 kilometres on average – around ten percent less than we had anticipated,” says Andreas Jedamzik, fleet manager at the Behrens Group. The drivers also praise the driving comfort, low noise levels and range. Customers are curious and enthusiastic about emission-free transport.

“The Behrens Group is impressively demonstrating how electric mobility can be successfully implemented in heavy-duty transport with our MAN eTGX,” says Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus. “We are delighted to be embarking on this journey together and to be actively shaping the transformation of the transport sector.”

Innovative technology for practical use

Since the ceremonial handover in January 2025, the eTrucks have been in use for distribution and shuttle transport. Daily trips of up to 350 kilometres are completed without recharging – the six battery packs installed in the vehicles have a range of around 500 kilometres. One vehicle travels 650 kilometres between Rotenburg and Osnabrück at night, with a scheduled charging stop at the company’s own infrastructure.

The Behrens Group relies on 6×2 chassis with Palfinger FLS25 electric electric forklifts. These feature a special warning and lighting concept and a direct charging connection to the vehicle. The MAN eTGX trucks serve both urban and rural areas and transport wood products such as doors, floor coverings and worktops directly to construction sites. Thanks to the BDF swap bodies with electric opening mechanisms, Behrens drivers can load and unload the vehicles efficiently and safely. The swap bodies also enable flexible route planning: in the evening, drivers take loaded bodies to other locations, where they can be picked up directly by other Behrens vehicles in the morning.

Optimal interaction between electric trucks and charging infrastructure

Behrens relies on its own charging infrastructure to charge the MAN electric trucks. The Rotenburg and Großenhain sites each have six fast charging points with a megawatt transformer station – ideal for charging the fleet overnight.

The eTGX fleet is part of the KsNI programme funded by the German Federal Ministry of Digital and Transport and the Fraunhofer IFAM research project ‘Transportation in Charge’. The aim is to gain insights into the smooth operation of electric trucks and charging infrastructure.

MAN eTruck: tried and tested, efficient, ready for action

Even before series production starts in June 2025, MAN has already delivered around 200 electric pre-series trucks to customers, including the eTGX for Behrens. The entire fleet has already clocked up over two million kilometres in real-world use, with average consumption of just 97 kWh per 100 kilometres. Thanks to modular, combinable batteries with a capacity of up to 534 kWh, ranges of up to 500 kilometres are possible without recharging – and with an optional seventh battery, this can be extended to up to 740 kilometres. The ultra-low-liner tractor unit with a fifth-wheel height of just 950 mm is particularly in demand, as it allows fully electric transport with an internal loading height of three metres – ideal for automotive logistics.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus