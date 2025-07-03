Ford Pro Introduces All-Wheel Drive to E-Transit Custom for Enhanced Capability

- New all-wheel drive (AWD) technology to extend productivity for customers who operate E-Transit Custom in challenging driving conditions such as ice and mud
- New dual-motor AWD system provides optimum torque to all four wheels, enhancing traction and vehicle dynamics for Ford Pro’s electric one-tonne van
- Designed for business and leisure users, introduction is scheduled for spring 2026 alongside new AWD E-Tourneo Custom
Ford Pro is extending the productivity of its electric E-Transit Custom van line-up by introducing a new high-capability all-wheel drive (AWD) model. The AWD variant will suit customers requiring enhanced traction, such as businesses in the Nordic, Alpine and Highlands regions or leisure vehicle users.
Ford engineers have created an advanced new AWD system for the E-Transit Custom by developing the existing rear-wheel drive layout with an additional high-power electric drive unit for the front wheels.
The two independent front and rear drive units provide optimum torque to all four wheels, maximising traction and capability on steep inclines, and enabling enhanced vehicle dynamics, even in extremely slippery icy or muddy driving conditions.
The E-Transit Custom AWD model is scheduled for launch in spring 2026 and will be available in a range of variants including the rugged Trail series. It will be introduced alongside an AWD version of the electric E-Tourneo Custom multi-activity vehicle. Further product details and specifications for both models will be provided closer to the launch.
