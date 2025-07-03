Shell technical partnership keeps Nissan Formula E Team’s ambitions on track

Shell and Nissan Formula E Team have announced the continuation of their long-running technical partnership in the FIA Formula E World Championship

Shell and Nissan Formula E Team have announced the continuation of their long-running technical partnership in the FIA Formula E World Championship.

Building on the partners’ commitment to innovation and technology leadership, Nissan Formula E Team and Shell plan to further collaborate in R&D to explore new opportunities to provide more efficient and sustainable lubricant solutions to unleash the best performance.

Shell has worked with Nissan Formula E Team to co-develop a bespoke range of Shell EV-Plus E-Transmission and E-Thermal fluids to extract the maximum performance across Seasons 11 and 12. The bespoke fluids are specifically designed for high speed, wheel-to-wheel street racing, where effective thermal management is essential to cope with the extreme demands placed on the Nissan Formula E powertrain.

This renewal will extend the strong technical collaboration, which has and will continue to be crucial in enabling a robust track to road performance philosophy.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team, said: “We’re very proud to be continuing our technical collaboration with Shell. Our work together on the eFluids for the car in recent years has contributed to improve our performance, and we look to build on this even further. By integrating Shell’s cutting-edge lubricant technology with Nissan’s leading innovation in Formula E, we are accelerating a future where high-performance engineering and sustainability drive hand in hand. We’re looking forward to continuing our work with Shell to unlock the full potential of our Nissan Formula E powertrains, ensure peak performance, and pave the way for smarter, cleaner mobility solutions worldwide.”

Aysun Akik, Shell Lubricants’ Vice President of New Business Development and Global Key Accounts: “We are proud to renew our partnership with Nissan Formula E Team as its strategic technical partner and exclusive supplier of lubricants. This technical partnership with Nissan Formula E Team is a testament to Shell’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle performance. This partnership embodies our shared commitment to decarbonization and push the limit of efficiency, reliability and sustainability. The development of our Shell EV-Plus Fluids has been driven by the extreme demands of Formula E, allowing us to innovate and deliver cutting-edge lubricant technology that enhances both on-track performance and the development of electrified mobility solutions for the road.”

Tom Kassell, Shell’s Motorsports Partnership Lead: “Our partnership with Nissan Formula E Team is a significant milestone in our journey to deliver exceptional results. By pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence, we are committed to developing top-tier products that will shape the future of racing and mobility. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to achieving superior performance and sustainability in the world of electric vehicle racing.”

SOURCE: Nissan