Driving the future: How Nissan engineered the All-New LEAF

Let’s dive into the all-new LEAF, highlighting the engineering expertise and customer-focused innovation that have shaped its development for the European market.

The video showcases how the all-new LEAF has been precisely tuned to deliver a drive that meets the expectations of European customers. Co-developed with Nissan’s Global teams and fine-tuned at Nissan Technical Centre Europe (NTCE), the model underwent extensive chassis calibration, including both hardware and software, as well as quietness enhancements to deliver cabin refinement in line with local standards. From early prototype to production model, every detail has been refined based on regional insights and regulations.

Presented by Nissan experts involved in the vehicle’s development, including engineers from NTCE and leaders from Nissan’s AMIEO R&D teams, the video also highlights the technical decisions behind key upgrades.

The all-new LEAF has an impressive range of up to 604km* (WLTP), supports DC fast-charging of up to 150kW and is able to recover up to 417km* of charge in just 30 minutes. This will ease the transition to EV for those who are ready to make the switch or bring even more convenience to long-time EV owners.

Inside, the new LEAF integrates seamlessly into daily life with Google built-in, twin 14.3″ touchscreens, and advanced voice control. With in-car route planner by Google Maps and personalised connectivity features, the driving experience is intuitive, responsive, and stress-free.

Watch the full video to discover how the new LEAF brings together electric innovation and European-focused development to deliver a smarter, more connected drive.

*pending final homologation

SOURCE: Nissan