Hyundai Ioniq 6 N set to electrify Goodwood Festival of Speed with dynamic debut

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) is gearing up for the world premiere of its eagerly awaited Ioniq 6 N at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 10, 2025, 12:30 BST / 20:30 KST. As the countdown begins, Hyundai offers an early preview of the advanced performance features that define Ioniq 6 N as a next-generation electric sports sedan.
Designed to thrill driving enthusiasts, Ioniq 6 N introduces cutting-edge innovations in suspension geometry, immersive sound and drift control — showcasing the next level of N brand performance:
- Fully Redesigned Suspension Geometry: The Ioniq 6 N capitalizes on its low ride height (courtesy of its sedan silhouette) with bespoke suspension geometry. Enhancing its dynamic capabilities over Ioniq 5 N, the redesigned geometry features a lowered roll center and enlarged caster trail for improved on-center feel, steering feedback and self-centering behavior. The new electronically controlled stroke sensing (ECS) dampers promise a new level of driver confidence by delivering a refined balance of comfort and precise handling response.
- Innovative N e-shift / N Active Sound +: Building on the success of Ioniq 5 N, Ioniq 6 N further elevates the driving experience with advanced N e-shift technology, now available in every drive mode and offering motorsport-inspired close gear ratios. Adding to the immersion is the debut of the ‘N Ambient Shift Light’, which visually indicates the precise shift points for optimal performance.
- Enhanced N Drift Optimizer: Drivers can now fine-tune drift functionality with a broader range of customization options, allowing tailored control based on their drifting proficiency. This enhanced feature underscores Ioniq 6 N’s commitment to providing an interactive driving experience, augmented by seamless implementation of advanced electronics.
