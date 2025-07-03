U Power Announces Signing of MOU with Beijing Foton to Jointly Promote Battery-Swapping Compatible Electric Heavy Trucks, Buses, and Vans

U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the “Company” or “U Power”), a provider of comprehensive electric vehicle (“EV”) battery-swapping solutions with a vision of becoming a smart energy grid solutions provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with Beijing Foton International Trade Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Foton”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (“Foton Motor”), a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in China.

Pursuant to the MOU, the two parties will jointly promote battery-swapping compatible electric heavy trucks, buses and vans in the Southeast Asia, South America, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR markets. U Power will provide technological support to enable incorporation of battery-swapping capabilities on Beijing Foton vehicles, development and testing of battery-swapping stations to serve electric vehicle models, as well as connection of vehicles with its battery-bank ecosystem. Additionally, Beijing Foton will gather and share performance data such as battery charging, health and capacity records. Both parties could potentially expand the agreement to include additional cooperation opportunities in the future.

Johnny Lee, CEO and Chairman of U Power commented, “This partnership marks another significant step forward in our strategy of expanding OEM partner base. Through joint promotional and sales efforts, U Power expects to accelerate the establishment of a comprehensive battery-swapping and battery-bank ecosystem in several of its existing key markets. We look forward to a strong collaboration with Beijing Foton to strategically expand our global footprint and increase our market share.”

About Beijing Foton International Trade Co., Ltd.

Beijing Foton is mainly responsible for the export of Foton Motor’s automotive products. In 2024, FOTON exported a total of 153,000 new energy vehicles, maintaining its leading position in China’s commercial vehicle exports for the 14th consecutive year. As part of Beijing Automotive Group, Foton Motors focuses on the research and development, production, sales and service of commercial vehicles, and has a comprehensive product portfolio including heavy trucks, medium trucks, light trucks, buses, pickup trucks and new energy vehicles. Foton Motors has made substantial R&D investments in core EV technologies such as electronic control technology, electric drive, and power batteries. FOTON has actively expanded into global markets, with its partnership with U Power further strengthening their presence in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, and South America.

About U Power Limited

U Power is a comprehensive provider of electric vehicle (EV) battery swapping solutions using its proprietary modular battery-swapping technology, UOTTA™. U Power manufactures and sells different models of UOTTA battery-swapping stations for EVs, and sells and rents battery swap cabinets to two-wheeled vehicle drivers. U Power also provides battery-swapping services for vehicle drivers and station control system upgrading services for battery-swapping station owners.

Through investments in next-generation technologies, U Power’s vision is to become a comprehensive solutions provider for smart energy grids. Expanding on its UOTTA technology platform, the Company is investing in building intelligent ecosystems that integrate resilient AI driven solutions able to transform electric vehicles (EVs) into dynamic energy assets.

SOURCE: PRNewsWire