Geely Auto reports 2025 mid-year results: accelerating global expansion with multi-energy strategy

Global Vehicle sales reached 1.409 million units, up over 47% year-on-year; New energy vehicle (NEV) sales hit 725,000 units, marking a 126% year-on-year increase

Geely Auto released its 2025 half-year results and revised its annual sales target upward from 2.71 million to 3 million units. In the first half of the year, Geely Auto achieved total sales of 1.4 million units, marking a 47% year-on-year increase. Sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) reached 725K units, up approximately 126% compared to the same period last year. The company’s global expansion continued to accelerate, with export sales rising to 184K units. Notably, exports of pure electric vehicles surged by 307% year-on-year, with actual sales growth recorded in 22 countries, highlighting Geely Auto’s global competitiveness and resilience.

Evolving into a global value chain leader

Geely Auto is rapidly building a robust global ecosystem as it accelerates its transformation into a value chain leader. The company now operates in nearly 90 countries with an established network of localized sales and service operations across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Central Asia, and Africa In the first half of 2025, Geely Auto successfully entered six emerging markets—including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Greece—while actively expanding into established European markets such as Poland, Italy, and the United Kingdom, as well as large-volume markets like Brazil and South Africa. To enhance operational efficiency and regional coordination, Geely Auto has established 8 overseas branches in countries including Australia, Indonesia, and Mexico.

Geely Auto is also strengthening its global manufacturing presence with key milestones this 2025. In January, the BAMC plant in Egypt officially commenced its operations, Geely Autos’ first CKD facility in the Middle East and Africa, launching production of. Coolray and Emgrand models. In May, the first GEELY EX5 rolled off the production line at in Purwakarta plant in Indonesia, further advancing its localized manufacturing strategy.

Elevating the global product portfolio, high-value models leading market growth

Following its dual-power strategy by integrating both internal combustion and new energy vehicles, Geely Auto has launched 12 high-value models in more than 40 countries this year. Leveraging its strengths in smart technology, safety, and quality, the company has achieved significant growth in both sales performance and brand recognition across multiple international markets.

The Geely EX5 has entered 25 international markets and boasts the achievement of being the first Geely model to earn five-star safety ratings from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP. It also earned the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for outstanding design. The global compact sedan EMGRAND has reached a major milestone of 4 million units sold and was recently named the official vehicle of the National Bank of Egypt, while ranking No. 1 in overall market sales in Qatar. Geely Auto’s global best-seller, the COOLRAY, has surpassed 1 million units in cumulative sales and ranks among the top three in overall sales in key markets such as Nigeria, Kazakhstan, and the UAE. The newly launched CITYRAY has made a strong debut in several Middle Eastern and Latin American markets, ranking among the top three Chinese automotive brands in Moldova and Panama, showing strong growth momentum.

Developing a global customer ecosystem, strengthening the brand’s international influence

Centered around its overseas customer brand platform Geely · GO, Geely Auto continues to innovate user experience and cultivate emotional connections that extend beyond its products. With a global user base exceeding 17 million, Geely Auto has built an inclusive user ecosystem that bridges geographical and cultural boundaries.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Geely Auto actively involves overseas customers in promoting environmental saving efforts through its “Go Clean” public welfare initiative. In Australia, Geely Auto partnered with Living Ocean on marine conservation efforts. In Kazakhstan, the company launched an ecological protection campaign in the Turgen Gorge. These initiatives reflect Geely Auto’s dedication to environmental responsibility and its vision of a brand experience that is human-centric and accountable.

To enhance exceptional service quality worldwide, Geely Auto has established a robust global spare parts supply network. Anchored by a central headquarters hub, it connects seven overseas parts centers and multiple high-efficiency storage facilities, which significantly boosts regional supply efficiency and ensures timely and reliable service support for global customers.

Looking ahead, Geely Auto will capitalize on its comprehensive global strategic system—comprising 5 global design centers, 5 R&D hubs, 5 testing regions, 5 energy technology platforms, and 5 AI ecosystems—to further enhance product planning, market expansion, channel development, and CKD plant deployment. In the second half of 2025, Geely Auto will prioritize advancing its presence in key markets such as Brazil, Poland, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Hong Kong Region. Backed by its dual-power product strategy, the company will accelerate its transition to new energy and continue to expand its global footprint, co-creating a smarter, greener, and better future with users around the world.

SOURCE: Geely