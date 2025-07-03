Stellantis Pro One announces start of production in the Italian Atessa plant of new versions of the Large Van “Cargo Box” and recreational vehicles

Today, Stellantis Pro One, the business unit of Stellantis dedicated to commercial vehicles (CV), announced the start of production of the Cargo Box BEV, the most capable BEV light commercial vehicle, produced in the CustomFit Center of Atessa

Stellantis Pro One announces the start of production of the Cargo Box BEV produced at the Italian Atessa (CH) plant, where Stellantis’ Large Vans (Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, PEUGEOT, and Vauxhall) are manufactured, consistently holding the leadership in the European LCV market with a share exceeding 30%.

As the most capable BEV light commercial vehicle, the Cargo Box offers an exceptional cargo capacity of 18.3 m³, complemented by a spacious interior with dimensions of 4,230 mm in length, 2,032 mm in width, and 2,150 mm in height. It is built on the Battery Electric Chassis Cab version, delivering 410 Nm of maximum torque and a power of 200 kW (270 hp), paired with a 110 kWh battery, providing a driving range of up to 323 km. Additionally, for customers needing extra cargo space, it will also be available in the L4 configuration, expanding the cargo volume to 20.5 m³ with an internal length of 4,500 mm and a height of 2,300 mm.

To further enhance the offering on the Large Van range, Stellantis Pro One is now introducing the 22kW AC charging as standard content. A complete charge can now be conveniently achieved overnight, ensuring the vehicle is ready for use at the start of the next working day. The 22kW AC charging enables a full recharge in just 6 hours, half of the time compared to the previous 11kW solution.

The Atessa plant, with over 1,200,000 square meters of surface area, is not only the largest factory in Europe exclusively dedicated to light commercial vehicles but also a global benchmark, with 80% of production destined for export to 75 countries worldwide.

With 15 km of assembly line production, the largest body shop in the Stellantis galaxy and a constantly renewed paint shop to meet the latest energy and environmental sustainability criteria, Atessa can handle over 1.200 different types of configurations, from caravan bases to convertible vehicles to those intended for goods transport. With 14 engines, 4 types of transmission, over 300 options, 8 van volumes, the plant constitutes a complete production ecosystem capable of offering over 2,500 different versions.

It is also one of the most advanced hub of Stellantis CustomFit, an evolving conversion and customization program that now involves 50% of Stellantis Pro One CV production, but also includes integration with solutions developed in collaboration with a network of over 550 certified partners worldwide. This extensive network allows Stellantis to meet any professional customer needs and to provide converted vehicles through the dealer network, optimizing delivery times and customer experience.

In terms of performance, in 2024 Stellantis recorded a 25% increase in conversions with certified partners and doubled the number of customized units for large fleets made in-house, with a 35% growth in sales of converted vehicles across Europe.

Anne Abboud, Head of Stellantis Pro One division, says: “The launch of the Cargo Box BEV confirms the path of excellence of this plant dedicated to proactively and quickly meeting the needs of our professional customers, according to the principles of efficiency, maximum quality, and time to market. Stellantis Pro One’s offer is unmatched in terms of range breadth and flexibility”.

Arnaud Leclerc, Global Head of Stellantis CustomFit, adds: “The direct production capacity of our plants in the CustomFit sector is integrated and expanded by a global network of 550 authorized partners who interact with our official network, thus ensuring an extremely widespread network of touchpoints. Moreover, all fittings made by our partners enjoy the same 2-year warranty coverage as vehicles coming directly from the factory.”

Another area of particular interest for Stellantis CustomFit is the realization of transformations for the Caravan and MotorHome (RV, Recreational Vehicles) sector, where Stellantis Pro One is once again the undisputed market leader. Arnaud continues: “We have been working in this market segment since 2006 and have never stopped innovating or continuously dialoguing with RV manufacturers, seeking the most practical and functional solutions together with them. Proof of this is one of the smartest innovation in this sector, which we have defined as BacktoBack: in practice, we have managed to connect two independent driving cabins, which can thus be moved as a single vehicle, with evident efficiencies in terms of costs, logistic and environmental footprint.”

A constant commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront is part of our mindset and daily work. Always attentive to our customers’ needs, Stellantis Pro One is now introducing a fully electric version dedicated to recreational vehicles

“After all,” adds Arnaud, citing market data, “Stellantis Pro One has sold over 2 million Campers in the last 20 years, and 75% of the circulating segment is built on a Ducato base. It cannot be a coincidence if for 17 consecutive years the Ducato has been recognized as the Best Base for Camper by an authority in the field such as the German magazine Promobil. Fit for mission, our motto, could not better summarize what we do, as demonstrated by the BEV version. We are ready to launch a BEV line-up to meet the demands of our most attentive and discerning customers.”

