Automobili Lamborghini triumphs at the 2025 Red Dot Awards with the entire hybrid range

Revuelto wins the prestigious Best of the Best award, while Urus SE and Temerario receive Red Dot Awards in the Product Design category

Automobili Lamborghini sweeps the 2025 Red Dot Awards, with wins for all three models in the range. The most prestigious was the Red Dot: Best of the Best bestowed on the Revuelto[1] in the Product Design category. The Urus SE[2] and the Temerario[3] also stood out, taking home Red Dot Awards in the same category. These three awards highlight the strength of design in Lamborghini cars, the first brand in its segment to present an entirely hybrid range while staying faithful to its spirit of legendary performance.

Mitja Borkert, Design Director of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “Receiving a prestigious recognition through the Red Dot Award is a confirmation and appreciation of the passionate and determined creative work of the Centro Stile team, and of the design that results from that energy. The Centro Stile Lamborghini, now operative for more than 20 years, and every talent working here with us, shares a strong dedication to strengthening the unique Lamborghini design DNA and creating visual adrenaline for our world-class cars, day after day.”

With almost seventy years of history, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. The awards are divided into three categories: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept. The aim of the competition is to award the most innovative and relevant projects in industrial design, recognizing excellence and creativity worldwide. The official awards ceremony, the Red Dot Gala, will be held on 8 July at the Aalto Theater in Essen, Germany.

For Automobili Lamborghini design has always been a cornerstone of the brand’s strategy and one of the main reasons, along with performance, why customers around the world purchase its cars. The iconic and unmistakable style of the House of Sant’Agata stems from the work of the Centro Stile, an in-house design department established specifically to develop every car in-house, right from the first sketch.

Today, twenty years from the first car entirely conceived, designed and developed in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Centro Stile continues to guide the creative vision of the brand. In an environment that embodies Made in Italy excellence worldwide, the Centro Stile shapes the identity of each car, ensuring that every line, proportion, and surface reflects Lamborghini’s unmistakable DNA: bold, sculpted, and performance-driven.

“The unique silhouette and extreme proportions with distinctive and recognizable lines are key elements of Lamborghini’s design DNA,” added Mitja Borkert. “Our goal is to give adrenaline a shape and make every car instantly recognizable, even from a distance. Each and every detail has to speak the language of Lamborghini, so that it is unequivocal, even when isolated from its context.”

The most important Red Dot award – Best of the Best – went to the Revuelto, Lamborghini’s first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car, which has set a new standard in terms of performance, sportiness, and driving pleasure thanks to its unprecedented new architecture, innovative design, maximum-efficiency aerodynamics, and its new carbon fiber frame concept. The Revuelto’s 1015 CV power output is delivered by the combination of a brand new combustion engine and three electric motors, along with a double-clutch gearbox debuting for the first time on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini.

The Red Dot jury also awarded the Temerario in the Product Design category. This super sports car is a true “Fuoriclasse” (champion), in a league of its own. Its 920 CV twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain delivers the maximum levels of performance and comfort for an unparalleled driving experience. The twin-turbo V8 was designed from scratch in Sant’Agata Bolognese and is the first and only production engine for super sports cars capable of reaching 10,000 rpm. The Temerario is a true superstar not only in terms of its performance features but also for its comfort and roominess: a car that unleashes all its potential on the track while at the same time offering more space for passengers and luggage than any other vehicle in its category.

The Urus SE also took home the Red Dot Award, completing the trio of awards. The PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version of Lamborghini’s Super SUV features a new design, optimized aerodynamics, advanced on-board technology, and an 800 CV hybrid powertrain, ensuring ultimate appeal in terms of comfort, performance, efficiency, emissions, and driving pleasure. Thanks to its “two hearts”, thermal and electric, the SE’s torque and power values are the highest ever, placing it in stand-alone position in its category. In addition, it represents the pinnacle of versatility in the Super SUV segment.

With these awards, Automobili Lamborghini confirms its role in pioneering automotive design, bringing together tradition and innovation to create cars that not only stir emotions but also set new benchmarks in the industry.

[1] Revuelto: Combined energy consumption: 10,1 kWh/100 Km plus 11,86 l/100km; Combined CO 2 emissions: 276 g/km; Combined CO 2 efficiency class: G; CO 2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 17,8 l/100km

[2] Urus SE: Combined energy consumption: 39,5 kWh/100 Km plus 5,71 l/100km; Combined CO 2 emissions: 140 g/km; Combined CO 2 efficiency class: E; CO 2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 12,9 l/100km

[3] Temerario: Combined energy consumption: 26,8 kWh/100 Km plus 11,2 l/100km; Combined CO 2 emissions: 272 g/km; Combined CO 2 efficiency class: G; CO 2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 14 l/100km

