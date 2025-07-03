The Faraday Institution: Leading automakers and battery development organisations form Steering Group for Battery Parameter eXchange battery modelling standard

Representatives from five leading European organisations: AVL, BMW Group, Fortescue ZERO, SINTEF and TNO, will form the Battery Parameter eXchange (BPX) Steering Group, which will also include UK battery start-ups and Faraday Institution researchers

Representatives from five leading European organisations: AVL, BMW Group, Fortescue ZERO, SINTEF and TNO, will form the Battery Parameter eXchange (BPX) Steering Group, which will also include UK battery start-ups and Faraday Institution researchers.

The Battery Parameter eXchange (BPX) is an open standard for physics-based lithium-ion battery models that has been developed to reduce costs and streamline battery model supply chains through a common definition of physics-based battery modelling parameters that can be used widely across industry.

The Steering Group comprises experienced battery modellers from a wide range of leading companies and research institutions that will advise the Faraday Institution on strategy for the future evolution of the BPX standard, including review of the feature roadmap. In doing so they will ensure the needs of industrial users will continue to be met as battery modelling technologies advance and industrial needs evolve. They will encourage the use of the BPX standard within their own organisations and across the wider industry.

BMW Group is pleased to be supporting the development of battery modelling standards to mature industry’s use of modelling tools towards cost and efficiency gains.” Edwin Knobbe, BMW Group

To increase the speed of innovation in the battery modelling community, industry and academia need to speak the same language. We’re pleased to play a leading role in this endeavour.” Tom Maull, Fortescue ZERO

The Steering Group comprises:

Dr Simon Clark, Senior Research Scientist, SINTEF (Norway) one of Europe’s leading independent research organisations, and lead developer of the BattINFO ontology.

Dr Edmund Dickinson, Head of Electrochemistry, About:Energy, a battery technology company accelerating electrification with precise cell data and advanced simulation tools.

Professor David Howey, Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford and Co-investigator on the Faraday Institution’s Multi-Scale Modelling project.

Dr Edwin Knobbe, BMW Group (Germany).

Dr Ivan Korotkin, Southampton University, Lead Developer of DandeLiion.

Tom Maull, Technical Strategy Manager, Elysia – Battery Intelligence from Fortescue (formerly WAE), a leading battery intelligence software offering based in the UK.

Dr Robert Timms, Co-founder & CTO, Ionworks, a start-up battery simulation software platform from the creators of PyBaMM.

Dr Robert Triebl, Simulation Software Development Engineer, AVL (Austria) – a leading mobility technology company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry.

Dr Steven Wilkins, Senior Research Scientist, TNO, The Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research.

A new version of BPX has just been released that includes updates to:

Definition of a specific supported equation set for single particle models with electrolyte.

Support for a general single-state hysteresis model.

Support for thermodynamic degradation modes.

Dedicated section for “initial state” parameters.

More flexibility in user defined parameters.

Use of partial BPX files.

Larger set of allowed operations.

SOURCE: The Faraday Institution