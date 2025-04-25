Pony AI Inc. and Tencent Cloud announce strategic partnership to advance autonomous driving technology and Robotaxi commercial deployment

Pony AI Inc., a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud and Smart Industries Group, the cloud business of Tencent Holding Limited, a world-leading Internet and technology company in China, to jointly advance autonomous driving technology and accelerate the commercialization of Robotaxi services

Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud and Smart Industries Group (“CSIG”, or the “Tencent Cloud”), the cloud business of Tencent Holding Limited (“Tencent”), a world-leading Internet and technology company in China, to jointly advance autonomous driving technology and accelerate the commercialization of Robotaxi services. This partnership will amplify Pony.ai’s cutting-edge autonomous driving technology by leveraging Tencent’s ecosystem — including Weixin, Tencent Maps and its robust cloud computing, big data and AI infrastructure. It marks a significant step forward for Pony.ai’s ongoing journey toward large-scale commercialization.

By integrating Pony.ai’s Robotaxi services into Tencent’s Weixin “Mobility Services” platform and its digital mapping tool, Tencent Maps, this partnership will expand user reach — delivering Pony.ai’s safe, efficient, and intelligence transportation solutions to a broader user base. This collaboration will also drive innovation in operational models, product features and in-car infotainment systems to elevate user experience in the Robotaxi sector.

In addition, Pony.ai will leverage Tencent’s core competencies across cloud computing, big data, virtual simulation, and AI to further empower the performance of its proprietary PonyWorld virtual model, enabling it to effectively “coach” the model to better handle real-world challenges. The collaboration will focus on co-developing a high-performance testing and simulation platform that supports the entire lifecycle of autonomous vehicle development — from large-scale model training to real-world deployment. This creates a solid foundation to allow Pony.ai’s autonomous vehicle practice within enhanced virtual environments, thereby improving its adaptability and decision-making precision for extreme scenarios.

Dr. James Peng, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pony.ai, “We are excited to collaborate with Tencent Cloud, a trusted technology partner that shares our vision of bringing safe and intelligent mobility solutions to everyone. Tencent’s robust digital ecosystem will enable us to unlock new innovation opportunities and bring Robotaxi services even closer to users. This partnership sets a new milestone, accelerating the path to commercial Robotaxi deployment through user base expansion and platform cooperation while shaping the future of the industry.”

Mr. Xiangping Zhong, Vice President of Tencent Group, added, “Pony.ai stands out as a clear leader in autonomous driving industry, setting benchmarks for technological innovation. We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership to support the next phase of Robotaxi development, with Tencent’s strengths in cloud computing, mapping, and smart cabin ecosystems. This collaboration goes beyond mere technical integration, it marks the beginning of a long-term co-innovation journey for our users.”

SOURCE: Pony AI