Hesai’s AT series powers Cadillac’s innovative in-cabin lidar integration in new VISTIQ SUV

Hesai Group, the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotic applications, announced that its long-range, automotive-grade AT series lidar has been selected by SAIC-GM for integration into Cadillac’s new all-electric VISTIQ SUV. The vehicle was unveiled during the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (the “Shanghai Auto Show”) and showcases the industry’s first in-cabin (behind the windshield) lidar deployment, setting a new standard for seamlessly design-integrated sensor systems in passenger vehicles.

The industry-first behind the windshield lidar solution, co-developed by Hesai and Cadillac, integrates the AT series long range lidar within the VISTIQ’s cabin, enabling precise environmental sensing even in challenging conditions such as rain, snow, or dust, all while preserving the vehicle’s sleek exterior design. The in-cabin placement also reduces the risk of damage to high-value components during minor collisions, offering both functional and aesthetic advantages. The VISTIQ is part of Cadillac’s recently unveiled all-electric SUV family and introduces the automaker’s next generation L2 full-scenario driver system, powered in part by Hesai’s cutting-edge lidar solution.

“We are proud to support Cadillac in pioneering this innovative lidar integration,” said David Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Hesai. “The in-cabin deployment of our AT series sensor represents a significant leap forward in both automotive design and autonomous sensing capability. We look forward to further collaborations with SAIC-GM and to accelerating the future of smart, safe electric vehicles.”

Hesai established a designated supplier partnership with SAIC-GM. As a key digital ecosystem partner to SAIC-GM, Hesai will continue to deliver high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective lidar solutions to support the next generation of intelligent, electric mobility.

SOURCE: Hesai