Maruti Suzuki announces financial results for FY2024-25

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the year ended 31st March 2025.

In FY2024-25, the Company recorded its highest ever annual total sales and exports. The Company continued to be the top exporter for the 4th consecutive year, now contributing nearly 43% of total passenger vehicle exports from India.

Highlights: Full Year (April-March), FY2024-25

This year, the domestic market growth was quite muted. For the Company, a modest domestic sales growth of 2.7% was compensated by a healthy 17.5% export growth leading to an aggregate growth of 4.6% for the year. The Company sold a total of 2,234,266 vehicles during the year, comprising 1,901,681 units in the domestic market and 332,585 units in the export market.

The Company registered record Net Sales of INR 1,451,152 million in FY2024-25, a growth of 7.5% over the Net Sales of INR 1,349,378 million in FY2023-24.

The Company achieved its all-time high Net Profit of INR 139,552 million in FY2024-25, 5.6% higher than the Net Profit of INR 132,094 million in FY2023-24.

Highlights: Quarter 4 (January-March), FY2024-25

During the quarter, the company sold a total of 604,635 units, the highest ever in any quarter. The domestic sales grew by 2.8% while exports grew by 8.1% resulting in an overall growth of 3.5%. Domestic sales stood at 519,546 units and exports at 85,089 units.

In this period, the Company registered Net Sales of INR 388,488 million as against INR 366,975 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net Profit for the quarter was at INR 37,111 million compared to INR 38,778 million in Q4FY2023-24.

Dividend

The Board of Directors recommended highest-ever dividend of INR 125 per share (face value of INR 5 per share) compared to INR 90 per share in FY 2022-23.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki