Behind Geely’s safety legacy: International media gets first look inside Geely Automobile Safety Technology Laboratory

On April 24, during the Shanghai Auto Show, international media participated in an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at Geely Automobile Safety Technology Laboratory in Qiantang, Hangzhou. For the first time, overseas journalists were granted access to Geely’s Safety Lab, getting an unprecedented look at this advanced research and development center. Senior Geely engineers guided media representatives through six specialized safety laboratories, showcasing innovative technologies and testing processes that have established Geely’s reputation as a leader in automotive safety.

Since its founding in 2011, Geely Automobile Safety Technology Laboratory has become a cornerstone of the company’s innovation ecosystem. The facility houses six integrated testing capabilities: body structure analysis, pedestrian protection assessment, airbag testing, crash test dummy development, sled testing platforms, and full-vehicle collision testing – creating a comprehensive safety R&D environment. During its fourteen years of operation, the lab has conducted over 5,000 crash tests and tens of thousands of specialized evaluations, providing critical data and technical validation for safety features in all Geely vehicle models.

During this visit, Zhou Dayong, Chief Safety Technology Officer of Geely, stated to media: “Safety first has remained Geely’s guiding principle. Safety considerations are embedded at every stage – from initial concept through development and into production. Over the past decade, Geely has invested more than 200 billion yuan (approximately $27 billion USD) in R&D, with a substantial portion allocated to safety innovation. This investment has created a holistic safety technology ecosystem encompassing structural safety, handling safety, powertrain safety, intelligent safety systems, EV component protection, advanced materials, and data privacy measures -establishing Geely as an industry safety leader.”

In structural engineering, every Geely vehicle platform is designed to achieve global five-star safety ratings. The GEA platform exemplifies this approach with its reinforcement design that incorporates high-strength steel, ultra-high-strength steel, and hot-formed steel. This structure effectively distributes and absorbs impact forces across multiple pathways during collisions, preserving the integrity of both the passenger compartment and battery systems.

For electric vehicle safety, Geely’s proprietary “Shield Battery Safety System” provides comprehensive protection by integrating the battery with the vehicle architecture, intelligent control systems, and cloud-based monitoring – eliminating safety blind spots through coordinated hardware and software defenses. The Shield Short Blade Battery has passed the demanding “8-needle penetration” safety test and survived what engineers call the “devil test series” – six consecutive extreme challenges including saltwater immersion, high-altitude cold exposure, repeated undercarriage impacts, crushing under a 26-ton weight, side pillar collisions, and direct flame exposure.

Key Safety Milestones

2007: Geely is committed to building vehicles that lead in safety, environmental protection, and energy efficiency via the Ningbo Declaration

2016: Geely pioneered the industry-first Security Identification Circle

2020: Geely introduced the industry-first full-domain vehicle safety system

2021: Geely became the first Asian automaker to join IATF

2025: The Geely EX5, has earned a top-tier five-star rating in both the Euro NCAP and ANCAP safety assessments.

Geely continues to advance its safety leadership with its new Global Safety Test Center currently under construction. Scheduled to open in phases throughout 2025, this facility will serve as an industry-wide resource featuring multiple world-first technologies. These include the first indoor facility capable of simulating diverse weather conditions during testing and China’s first variable-angle collision system that allows precise impact testing at any angle from 0 to 90 degrees. With more than ten pioneering test capabilities unique in the global or Chinese market, this center will accelerate safety innovation across the automotive sector.

Through collaborative partnerships and open-source approaches, Geely aims to elevate safety standards industry-wide, particularly for electric vehicles. Their mission extends beyond competitive advantage to ensuring that comprehensive safety becomes universally accessible – transforming advanced safety from a luxury into a standard expectation for all vehicles.

SOURCE: Geely