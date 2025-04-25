Honda wins more 2025 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards than any other brand, including ‘Best Overall Brand,’ ‘Most Trusted Brand’ and ‘Best Value Brand’

Honda has been honored with five Kelley Blue Book 2025 Consumer Choice Awards, more than any other brand including America’s “Best Overall Brand,” “Most Trusted Brand” and “Best Value Brand.” Honda was also named as America’s “Best In-Vehicle Experience Brand” and “Best Performance Brand

Honda has won an incredible 37 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards (formerly the Brand Image Awards), more than any other brand, including nine coveted “Best Overall Brand” honors in the past 12 years and 11 Best Value Brand” wins over the last 11 years.

Kelley Blue Book’s prestigious Consumer Choice Awards recognize automakers with the most desirable key brand attributes that excite and attract car buyers. The 2025 Consumer Choice Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch study.

Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions, and captures brand/model familiarity and loyalty among new-car shoppers.

SOURCE: Honda