Tata Elxsi and Synopsys collaborate to accelerate software-defined vehicle development through advanced ECU virtualization capabilities

Integrated capabilities aim to simplify and speed software development and testing to help reduce related costs and de-risk production timelines

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synopsys, a leader in silicon to systems design solutions, to collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions. The MoU was signed at the SNUG India 2025 event in Bengaluru by senior leaders from both companies.

The collaboration will provide customers pre-verified, integrated solutions and services that make it easy to design and deploy virtual electronic control units (vECUs), a cornerstone technology critical for efficient software development and testing in today’s software-defined vehicles. The collaboration brings together Tata Elxsi’s engineering capabilities in embedded systems and integration with Synopsys’ industry-leading virtualization solutions that are used by more than 50 global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to help reduce development complexity and cost, improve quality of software systems, and de-risk vehicle production timelines.

Together, the companies are already collaborating on programs with several global customers to enable vECUs, as well as software bring-up, board support package (BSP) integration, and early-stage software validation. These solutions are being deployed across vehicle domains such as powertrain, chassis, body control, gateway, and central compute, helping customers simulate real-world scenarios, validate software early, and reduce reliance on physical prototypes.

Through the collaboration, Synopsys and Tata Elxsi will further explore opportunities to scale and accelerate the deployment of electronics digital twins for multi-ECU and application specific systems.

“Our partnership with Synopsys reflects a future-forward response to how vehicle development is evolving. As OEMs move away from traditional workflows, there is growing demand for engineering services that are tightly integrated with virtualization tools. This strategic collaboration enables us to jointly address that shift with focus, flexibility, and domain depth,” said Sundar Ganapathi, Chief Technology Officer of Automotive, Tata Elxsi.

“The automotive industry’s transformation to software-defined vehicles requires advanced virtualization capabilities from silicon to systems. Our leadership enabling automotive electronics digital twins, combined with Tata Elxsi’s engineering scale and practical experience operationalising automotive system design, will simplify the adoption of virtual ECUs and thereby accelerate software development and testing to improve quality and time to market,” said Marc Serughetti, Vice President, Synopsys Product Management & Markets Group.

