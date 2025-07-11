Mercedes-Benz Trucks powers XPO Logistics and PepsiCo toward zero emissions

Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ eActros 600 chosen by XPO Logistics to support PepsiCo’s zero-emissions transport goals

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has played a central role in PepsiCo’s latest move toward sustainable delivery, with its core transport partner, XPO Logistics, selecting the eActros 600 to spearhead its transition to battery-electric transport across England and Wales.

Six fully electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 trucks will replace diesel-powered vehicles within XPO Logistics’ core distribution fleet for PepsiCo, enabling over 1,000,000 road kilometres per year to be driven with zero emissions. The switch is projected to eliminate more than 1,200 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually – a significant step in PepsiCo’s journey toward net zero by 2050.

PepsiCo is one of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers with world famous brands such as Pepsi MAX, Doritos, 7UP Zero Sugar, and Quaker Oats, alongside its much-loved, local and regional brands, including Walkers, Wotsits, Monster Munch, and Pipers in its product line-up.

The Mercedes-Benz eActros 600, recently crowned International Truck of the Year 2025, represents the next generation of sustainable freight mobility. With an impressive real-world range exceeding 500 km per charge, a premium driver environment, and cutting-edge drivetrain technology, the eActros 600 continues to set the benchmark for long-distance electric haulage.

“We are very proud to strengthen our partnership further with XPO Logistics for this order of our award-winning eActros 600s,” said Heiko Selzam, Managing Director of Daimler Truck UK. “This commitment underscores the recognition by both companies of the critical role these vehicles play in achieving their sustainability goals. Following extensive collaboration, this order firmly establishes the eActros 600 as a leading solution in the electric truck market. We are looking forward to seeing these trucks operational this month.”

Ordered through Sales Consultant Rob Dale at SAGA Truck and Van, the new eActros fleet will help transform PepsiCo’s UK logistics operations, transporting snack-time favourites and cupboard stables across England and Wales with zero tailpipe emissions.

Nicola Dainter-Kemsley, Key Account Manager at Daimler Truck UK, added: “Working with a partner like XPO Logistics, which shares our ambition to shape the future of sustainable heavy haulage transportation, is an honour. Thanks to the XPO Logistics and SAGA Truck and Van teams for making this milestone possible.”

The transition is supported by XPO Logistics’ AI-driven CO₂ Reporting Dashboard that allows real-time tracking and optimisation of carbon savings. This tool complements the eActros deployment by providing actionable insights to improve logistics efficiency and further reduce emissions.

Dan Myers, Managing Director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “Sustainability is in our DNA, so we are proud to partner with PepsiCo and Mercedes-Benz Trucks on this journey, combining investment in electric mobility with advanced technology and operational excellence.”

Andrew Smethurst, UK Logistics Director, PepsiCo, added: “This new partnership with XPO Logistics will play a vital role in further reducing our logistics emissions as we move iconic products like Walkers crisps and Doritos to our customers across the UK.”

Mercedes-Benz Trucks remains committed to accelerating the shift toward clean, electric transport solutions and supporting partners across the logistics sector in meeting the UK’s ambitious climate goals.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz