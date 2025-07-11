Ecarx deepens global strategic partnership with Samsung Group to build open technology ecosystem for automotive intelligence, robotics, and AI markets

Ecarx Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced it has entered into a global strategic partnership with Samsung Group (“Samsung”), marking a new phase in their collaboration

Ecarx Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced it has entered into a global strategic partnership with Samsung Group (“Samsung”), marking a new phase in their collaboration. This strengthened partnership will accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge automotive intelligence technologies across automotive intelligence, terminal devices, and smart hardware, with the aim of building a sustainable open technology ecosystem that will also capitalize on opportunities in the rapidly growing robotics and AI applications markets.

The strategic partnership will leverage the complementary strengths of the parties in technological innovation and engineering to further integrate Samsung’s diverse technological portfolio—including next-generation displays, high-speed memory, and flash storage solutions—into Ecarx’s comprehensive product matrix. The collaboration will focus on jointly developing intelligent solutions for vehicles, smartphones, wearables, robots, and other connected terminals to create new growth drivers and diversify the application of Ecarx’s solutions beyond its core automotive intelligence segment.

Ecarx and Samsung have already achieved notable success through their existing partnership, providing automakers with high-performance, reliable, and globally compliant intelligent solutions. Ecarx has integrated Samsung’s display products in multiple intelligent cockpit systems it has deployed for its automotive customers. The companies also pioneered the industry’s first integration of automotive-grade LPDDR5 memory in Ecarx’s Antora® computing platform and Skyland® intelligent driving solution, which has been deployed in multiple vehicles globally.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of Ecarx, commented, “Deepening our strategic cooperation with Samsung represents an important milestone in our global strategy and provides us with opportunities to create new growth drivers. By strengthening our ecosystem of technological partnerships globally, we are able to consistently expand our product matrix of integrated, cost-effective solutions for the automotive market while at the same time capitalizing on opportunities in the robotics and AI applications markets. This approach accelerates time-to-market while enhancing competitiveness for our customers across multiple sectors.”

