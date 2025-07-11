Fiat Grande Panda wins the “Red Dot Award” 2025

Fiat Grande Panda wins the prestigious Red Dot Award 2025 in the “Product Design” category, celebrating its distinctive and innovative interior and exterior design

The Italian automotive brand has been honoured once again with the prestigious Red Dot Award in the “Product Design” category for the Grande Panda, recognized for its outstanding interior and exterior design, marking another significant achievement on the international automotive stage. The esteemed awards, determined by an international panel of 43 leading design experts and academics, were presented yesterday during Designers’ Night in Essen, Germany.

Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Stellantis Global CMO, commented: “Our objective with Grande Panda was to bring together simplicity, ingenuity, and style. Winning the Red Dot Award with a car that so much embodies the evolution of Fiat’s DNA is a great source of pride. We see this prestigious award as an indication that responsible mobility can still spark emotions”.

The Grande Panda signals FIAT’s bold return to the B-segment – a category the brand has dominated for decades. Inspired by the iconic 1980s Panda and designed in Turin at the Centro Stile, the newest addition blends heritage and innovation. One standout feature is its PXL LED lighting thanks to pixel-inspired elements stretching from the upper grille to the headlights that evoke retro video games and echo the Lingotto’s cube-shaped windows. Furthermore, for the first time in the automotive industry, aluminum and plastic from recycled beverage cartons are integrated into the blue plastic of the interior – the equivalent of 140 cartons per vehicle. FIAT also breaks new ground with BAMBOX Bamboo Fiber Tex®, a sustainable, bamboo-based fabric used for the dashboard of the Grande Panda La Prima – another step in combining style with responsibility.

Francois Leboine, Head of FIAT Design, expressed its enthusiasm: “Our goal with the Grande Panda was to reinterpret a beloved icon through a contemporary lens, blending emotional design with functionality – a hallmark of Italian creativity. We wanted to create more than a car – a symbol of how Fiat can respond to new mobility needs with ingenuity and style. In true Italian spirit, fun follows function – our design brings joy not only through aesthetics but also through ingenious, emotional solutions. Winning the Red Dot Award is an extraordinary recognition for the entire team behind the project, and a celebration of Italian design at its best.”

