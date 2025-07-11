BYD UK maintains record-breaking sales performance

Britain’s car-buyers have powered BYD to another record-breaking performance, with more than 10,000* new vehicles registered during the second quarter of the year

Britain’s car-buyers have powered BYD to another record-breaking performance, with more than 10,000* new vehicles registered during the second quarter of the year. That takes the tally for 2025 so far to almost 20,000* – more than double the full year total achieved in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, the figures maintain BYD’s status as the nation’s fastest-growing brand with volume up by 567% year-on-year so far.

The top performer across the past three months was the SEAL U DM-I with 8,700 sales. The super-smart SUV helped BYD increase its market share to 1.8% for the year to date, while for June the figure reached a new monthly high of 2.5%.

And there is the promise of more to come, with the newly launched DOLPHIN SURF set to make a big impact in the EV city car market in the UK and across Europe. Arriving with on-the-road prices from just £18,650, it offers a choice of battery capacities to suit different customer priorities for around-town daily driving, or with extra power for those prioritising more versatile performance on longer journeys.

Steve Beattie, Sales and Marketing Director, BYD UK said: “These results reflect the fantastic response we’re seeing from UK consumers to our innovative and wide-ranging model line-up. Supported by our excellent retail teams, we’re giving them highly competitive and appealing options to enjoy the full benefits of electrified motoring.”

*Q2 total 10,116 units; 2025 year to date 19,390 units (SMMT data)

SOURCE: BYD UK