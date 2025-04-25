GAC debuted at the Auto Shanghai, unveiling the “X-SOUL AI Panorama” and four new models, accelerating the entry into the era of AI-powered vehicles

At this year’s auto show, GAC, with safety as the foundation, and supported by computing power, data, and algorithms, unveiled the "X-SOUL AI Panorama

On April 23, the 21st Auto Shanghai officially kicked off.

At this year’s auto show, GAC, with safety as the foundation, and supported by computing power, data, and algorithms, unveiled the “X-SOUL AI Panorama.” The vision for a better future of human mobility is realized through four key scenarios—”Sky, People, Home, and Car”—actively shaping a new “AI+” full-scenario intelligent mobility ecosystem.

In flying cars, GAC has entered the “sky” space, creating a new framework for three-dimensional mobility. GAC has incubated the flying car brand GOVY, achieving the cross-industry integration of “automotive AI+ aviation safety.”

In robotics, GAC alleviates the pressure on “people,” making robots a companion in everyday life. With a dual-drive approach of “self-developed core hardware + building an industrial ecosystem,” GAC has already launched the third-generation embodied intelligent humanoid robot, GoMate.

In smart vehicle-home integration, GAC expands the “home” scenario, transforming the mobility experience into an extension of family life. GAC’s GoLife “Green Smart Vehicle-Home” integrated solution enables bidirectional connectivity between the vehicle and smart home systems.

In intelligent vehicles, GAC enriches the “car” concept, making the automobile a “smart mobile home.” In Q4, GAC aims to launch the country’s first L3-level conditional autonomous driving vehicle and the first factory-installed, mass-produced L4-level highly autonomous driving vehicle.

Currently, AI has become the core force driving transformation in the automotive industry. With AI empowerment, GAC introduces four flagship models, offering users smarter and safer mobility options.

In collaboration with Didi Autonomous Driving, GAC has launched the world’s first factory-installed, mass-produced L4-level highly autonomous driving vehicle with global adaptability.

Through deep collaborative innovation with Huawei Kunlun and CATL, GAC has developed the All-New S9, equipped with the latest Kunlun Intelligent Driving ADS 4 and HarmonyOS cockpit 5.

GAC also introduced its all-new shooting brake concept car-EARTH.

Moreover, GAC unveiled the GAC Pickup 01, a concept truck designed with technological aesthetics for global users.

2025 marks the third year of GAC’s “Panyu Action” taking effect. GAC will prioritize user needs, uphold the principles of safety first and intelligence at the core, and, guided by the “X- SOUL AI Panorama,” fully commit to building an “AI+” full-scenario intelligent mobility ecosystem, leading the new era of AI-driven transformation!

SOURCE: GAC