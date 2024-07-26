Scania interim report January-​June 2024

Strong financial performance in the second quarter, with significant growth in sales and earnings.

Scania Group net sales grew by 9 percent to SEK 55.4 billion (51.0)

Adjusted operating income reached SEK 8.0 billion (7.0) and adjusted operating margin was 14.5 percent (13.6)

Vehicle deliveries increased by 8 percent to 25,802 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 62 units (71)

Cash flow amounted to a negative SEK 459 million (7,557) in Vehicles and Services

Revenue from the service business increased by 3 percent adjusted for currency effects

Order intake decreased by 3 percent to 19,234 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles amounted to 141 units (54)

Scania continued its strong financial performance in the second quarter, driven by increased vehicle sales and a growing service business. Vehicle deliveries increased by 8 percent, reducing the order backlog to more normal levels.

“With higher delivery volumes and a favourable product and price mix, we once again achieved a record operating income for a single quarter”, Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania comments on the quarter.

Scania’s vehicle order intake saw a slight decline of 3 percent in the second quarter.

“In Europe, the truck market has returned to more normalised demand levels. While the replacement need remains, high interest rates cause customers to be more cautious with their purchases. In Latin America, the strong development in Brazil is continuing” says Levin.

SOURCE: Scania