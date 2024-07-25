2024 Hyundai Tucson earns IIHS laurels

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson, a small SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

To earn the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests as well as a good or acceptable rating in the updated moderate overlap front test. Other requirements include an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

Tucsons built after March 2024, when Hyundai modified the rear seat belts, meet those criteria.

Following those changes, the small SUV earns a good rating in the moderate overlap front test, which focuses on protection for second-row occupants. The vehicle’s structure held up well during the test, and measurements taken from the driver dummy showed no heightened risk of injury. Similar measurements taken from the second-row dummy indicated a slightly elevated risk of head or neck injuries, and the dummy’s head came closer than desired to the front seatback during the crash. However, neither issue was serious enough to affect the overall rating.

The Tucson comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns a good rating in the Institute’s pedestrian crash avoidance test, and the two available headlight variations are both rated acceptable.

SOURCE: IIHS