Jeep® Wagoneer, Alfa Romeo Giulia top their segments in J.D. Power U.S. APEAL Study, Ram ranks second among mass-market brands

Jeep® Wagoneer first in the study’s large SUV segment

Stellantis continues its string of strong showings in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study with two segment wins, three podium finishes and continued dominance among truck brands.

Respondents in the 2024 study – all verified owners – rated Jeep® Wagoneer the most appealing large SUV, while the Alfa Romeo Giulia won the compact premium car segment. Giulia stablemate, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, placed third among compact premium SUVs.

Further, notable segment finishes by the Ram 1500 and Ram 2500/3500 propelled Ram to the second spot among mass-market brands for the fifth straight year.

“If you consider the broad range of vehicles that contributed to these results, it’s clear that creativity is baked into our existence as a company,” said Bill Kendell, senior vice-president of North America customer experience at Stellantis. “We know how to design and build engaging vehicles, so we’re going to continue developing that knowledge in pursuit of products that are even more inspired.”

The J.D. Power U.S. APEAL Study measures customer feedback on current-model attributes – from exterior styling to fuel efficiency.

Ram’s performance in APEAL benefits from the 1500’s second-place finish among large light-duty pickups and the 2500/3500 models that tied for second among heavy-duty pickups. These results come hard on the heels of the brand’s historic finish atop the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

Jeep Wagoneer’s performance in APEAL complements its growing reputation for solid market value, as indicated in its two-year streak in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards.

And Alfa Romeo’s showing – with one segment winner in Giulia and a podium-finisher in the new Tonale – further demonstrates a brand for which style and performance are foundational.

“We’re grateful to J.D. Power for designing a study that recognizes attributes that enhance vehicle ownership from a personal perspective,” Kendell added.

SOURCE: Stellantis