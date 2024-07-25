2024 Ford F-series Super Duty named most appealing large heavy-duty pickup

The 2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty is the most appealing large heavy-duty pickup in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

The J.D. Power APEAL study measures owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle.

“For the people, businesses, first responders and communities that build America, Super Duty is more than a truck. It’s a tool they rely on to get the job done,” said Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief program engineer. “There’s no better recognition than one that comes from the people using the truck every day. We are honored and proud to serve our Ford Pro customers with a Built Ford Tough truck that helps to keep our country moving forward.”

“The Ford Super Duty ranking as the most appealing Large Heavy-Duty Pickup shows Ford’s commitment to building vehicles that go above and beyond their customers’ expectations,” said Frank Hanley, Senior Director Auto Benchmarking at JD Power.

The 2024 Super Duty was named 2024 North American Truck of the Year™️ by the North American Car, Truck, Utility Vehicle of the Year jury in January and J.D. Power recently named 2021 Super Duty the most dependable large heavy-duty pickup.

SOURCE: Ford