Hyundai Motor Group and Bell Canada expand exclusive partnership, enhancing in-car infotainment services for Canadian customers

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models sold in Canada to receive data-centric, in-car infotainment features

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and Bell Canada today announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership to provide Canadian customers with advanced in-car connected infotainment services, raising the bar for in-vehicle experiences.

The connected car’s growth and innovation with the Group in Canada are powered by Bell’s award-winning network1 . Through Bell’s IoT connectivity, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis customers in Canada will benefit from fast and reliable access to infotainment features, with the partnership also exploring additional features such as over-the-air software updates, music/video streaming, casual gaming and eventually Wi-Fi hotspots, providing seamless connectivity on the go.

“Bell has been a trusted partner of Hyundai Motor Group for the past seven years, providing superior services and innovation leadership. We are thrilled to take this relationship into the future to bring even more exciting in-car capabilities to the Canadian consumer,” said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Infotainment Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group.

Beyond these immediate benefits, the partnership also focuses on the continued development of additional features. These include embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) for a more stable future mobile environment, advanced navigation, feature on-demand service, expanded voice recognition capabilities, and new EV features and functionality. This commitment to innovation ensures that customers will continue to enjoy cutting-edge services in their vehicles.

“Bell is proud to partner with Hyundai Motor Group to transform the car ownership, driving and passenger experience for Canadians with cutting-edge offerings, powered through our network. Our mutual commitment to service excellence and technology innovation creates a powerful partnership that has been shaping the future of vehicle mobility since 2017, and we’re excited to continue on this road in the years to come,” said Costa Pantazopoulos, VP Product, Bell.

The signing ceremony for this partnership extension was held on July 23 at Bell’s office in Toronto, Canada. This event marks a significant milestone in the relationship between HMG and Bell, signifying their continued collaboration and innovation.

[1] Based on a third-party score (Global Wireless Solutions OneScore™) calculated using wireless network testing in Canada against other national wireless networks, from June 15, 2023, through June 14, 2024.

SOURCE: Kia