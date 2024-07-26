From trucks to robot taxis: Webasto continues to develop Roof Sensor Modules for autonomous driving

The automotive supplier combines automated and innovative sensor technologies for a wide range of applications

With its Roof Sensor Module (RSM) for passenger cars, Webasto has already successfully established itself as a pioneer in the forward-looking field of autonomous driving. Now the top 100 automotive supplier is expanding its RSM portfolio to include robot taxis and autonomous trucks.

In addition to the integration of individual static and extendable lidar modules in cars, Webasto has already developed complete roof modules that contain several sensor technologies such as camera, radar and lidar. In the USA, the supplier has won a customer project with a robot taxi manufacturer and is supplying the Roof Sensor Module for the vehicle.

Thomas Schütt, head of the business unit at Webasto, explains: ‘The next big step in this field of development will be autonomous trucks. Here, the requirements for sensor integration in terms of vibration, environmental detection and runtime are even more demanding and we can make optimum use of our expertise from the passenger car sector. For example, a compact sensor strip from Webasto, in which various sensors and functions for sensor availability are integrated, reliably transmits signals and important environmental information to the vehicle’s control unit. For Webasto, this technical development represents a strategic expansion of the product portfolio, which now covers sensor modules for passenger cars, robot taxis, people movers and autonomous trucks.’

Innovative sensor technologies

It is of the utmost importance that the functionality of the detection systems is guaranteed at all times. Webasto combines innovative and automated cleaning and thermal management systems with sensor solutions to achieve this. Functions for cleaning, de-icing and defogging as well as sensor cooling ensure the availability of the sensors in a wide range of weather conditions. Depending on customer requirements, various sensors are combined in the RSM to create visually appealing solutions.

‘With this expansion of our portfolio, we are once again demonstrating our commitment to actively shaping the future of autonomous driving. After all, this will change the way we get around even more drastically than electromobility. We offer our customers tailor-made solutions in both areas and support them from concept to industrialization,’ concludes Schütt.

SOURCE: Webasto