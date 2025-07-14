The world’s first ‘Maybach Brand Center’ in Seoul offers a bespoke retail experience

A new and visionary retail format for the Maybach brand opened in Seoul’s exclusive Gangnam district

Mercedes‑Maybach announces the grand opening of the world’s first Maybach Brand Center in Seoul. Nestled in the heart of Apgujeong in the Gangnam-gu district — Seoul’s premier luxury retail district — the Brand Center is designed to embody the values and philosophy of the Maybach brand and marks another significant milestone in the brand’s commitment to delivering a bespoke and immersive customer experience.

Operated by one of South Korea’s leading Mercedes‑Benz and Mercedes‑Maybach official dealers, HS HYOSUNG THE CLASS, the Maybach Brand Center Seoul stands as an exclusive, standalone five-story building (four floors above ground and one basement level), with a total floor area of 2,795 square meters. Visitors to the Brand Center can enjoy a comprehensive luxury experience. It is delivered seamlessly in one location through elegant design inspired by traditional Korean architecture, private and refined spaces crafted for exclusivity and personalized services offering the highest level of customer care.

To commemorate the opening, investors, select press and VIP customers were invited. Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales, unveiled the Mercedes‑Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series (combined energy consumption: 13.6 l/100 km | combined CO 2 emissions: 309 g/km | CO 2 class: G)[1] for the first time in South Korea. This sporty and elegant open-top two-seater is the latest addition to the Mercedes‑Maybach model portfolio. Also on display was the exclusively created edition Mercedes‑Maybach Silver Lining – limited to only 12 units for the S‑Class, GLS and EQS SUV. Based on the Night Series, this MANUFAKTUR edition features obsidian black metallic paint and a delicate pinstripe in hightech silver metallic. Each vehicle is adorned with a special edition badge and comes with an elegant key gift box. To celebrate the over 100-year history and tradition of Maybach, a historic Maybach Zeppelin DS 8 from 1932 was presented.

“With the opening of the world’s first Maybach Brand Center, we are taking the next step in redefining customer experience at the highest level. Korea is not only one of our key markets – it is also a place where the spirit of modern luxury is deeply appreciated and constantly evolving. This new space is our response: a place where exclusivity, craftsmanship and personal connection come together in a way only Mercedes‑Maybach can offer.”

Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales

“The world’s first Maybach Brand Center in the heart of Seoul is another significant milestone for the Maybach brand. It represents the highest form of physical retail, comparable to flagship stores of renowned luxury brands in the fashion industry. The architecture, elevated hospitality, and luxurious design perfectly express the values and status of the Maybach brand”

Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach at Mercedes-Benz Group AG

“Since its official debut in 2004 in Korea, Mercedes‑Maybach has become the preferred choice for Korea’s distinguished leaders, visionary entrepreneurs and cultural icons — those who seek impeccable quality and profound expression of success and dignity. We are privileged that more than 10,000 customers have chosen a Mercedes‑Maybach, marking Korea as one of the most important Maybach markets globally. We are confident that the new Maybach Brand Center will exceed the expectations of our valued Korean customers.”

Mathias Vaitl, CEO Mercedes-Benz Korea Ltd.

Timeless design inspired by traditional Korean architecture

Developed in close collaboration with Mercedes‑Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener, the exterior design seamlessly translates Maybach’s sophisticated luxury brand aesthetic into architecture while also drawing inspiration from Korea’s traditional architecture. The building’s pleated surface mimics the flowing curves of a graceful evening dress, exuding softness and elegance. The dynamic roofline enhances the harmonious fusion of contemporary architecture and traditional Korean design.

Reflecting the elongated proportions and spacious interiors of Maybach vehicles, the Brand Center’s expansive rooms, high ceilings and open layouts convey a sense of extravagance. Visitors are welcomed into a cathedral-like interior designed to offer an immersive space tailored for Maybach customers.

The first floor features a dedicated display area for Mercedes‑Maybach vehicles and a customer lounge for service appointments. The second floor houses a dedicated Handover Zone, VIP entrance and valet drop-off. On the third floor, customers can consult on vehicles in an exclusive Salon Privée, alongside a MANUFAKTUR studio for bespoke customization. A distinctive garden at the heart of this floor creates an “oasis in the city” ambiance, offering visitors a tranquil escape amidst the bustling city of Seoul. Also on the third floor, a barista serves exquisite coffee specialties. The basement level includes a workshop exclusively for Mercedes‑Maybach and Mercedes‑Benz S‑Class service operations.

Both the exterior and interior design exude a timeless yet classic elegance, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. The integration of high-quality materials and handcrafted finishes is essential in creating an extraordinary experience of luxury and exclusivity.

Personalized customer experience and service excellence

The Maybach Brand Center Seoul is one of a few select global flagship locations, representing a unique piece of art distinct from the others. It transforms the Maybach driving experience into an architectural marvel. The space represents the most convenient interaction of a car showroom, consultation, handover and hospitality experiences: With permanent car displays, five service bays, a Mercedes‑Maybach Sample Studio for holistic configuration and digital installations that showcase the brand’s creator DNA, an immersive brand experience is brought to life. This even includes a signature scent which has been specially curated for the Maybach Brand Center Seoul. The unique fragrance enriches the showroom experience, creating a lasting multi-sensory memory for visitors. Highly specialized sales consultants are expertly at customers’ service should they wish to buy a car. Two private consultation areas (salons privés) offer privacy and exclusiveness. In addition, there are also publicly accessible areas for passers-by. The Maybach Brand Center truly provides a central place for exclusive customer events and brand activations.

The Brand Center operates on a reservation-only basis. From the moment a customer enters the building, they are assigned a dedicated sales consultant and product expert for a personalized journey. Exclusive membership services, professional valet parking, signature F&B offerings, and personalized programs are tailored specifically for Maybach owners. A dedicated call center exclusively for Maybach Brand Center members is also operated. When a service appointment is scheduled, customer needs are clearly identified in advance and shared with the assigned service advisor to ensure a seamless experience.

Expanding the global sales network

At its core, the Maybach brand stands for cutting-edge technology, exquisite craftsmanship and discerning luxury, driven by the aspiration to create the ‘best of the best’. The brand has long inspired royalty, world leaders, luminaries and connoisseurs. In 2022, the first Maybach Atelier opened in Shanghai. Subsequently, the brand has successfully inaugurated exclusive Maybach Lounges in metropolises in different key markets. Recently, new lounges were opened in New York City and Vienna. Now, through the Maybach Brand Center in Seoul, there is another dedicated format and space showcasing how Maybach continues to innovate by combining tradition with visionary concepts to meet future demands.

[1] The values stated were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The energy consumption and CO 2 emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient utilisation of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

