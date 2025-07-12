Public festival at the MAN plant in Nuremberg

Family day with 9,000 guests, a festive atmosphere, a Ferris wheel and Mayor Marcus König

184 years after its founding, the MAN plant in Nuremberg is celebrating a year of major launches and transformation. To mark the occasion, around 3,000 employees and their families were invited to a big party on the factory premises on 12 July 2025. A total of around 9,000 guests attended, including Nuremberg’s mayor Marcus König. A Ferris wheel, beer tent and many other attractions created a festive atmosphere – it was the first family day in nine years.

MAN CEO Alexander Vlaskamp said: “With the successful start of battery production, the company that invented the diesel engine has entered a new era. Production of the latest generation of MAN diesel engines has also started successfully. This means that the site now has two strong pillars. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved together here in Nuremberg and what will continue to develop. The celebration is a sign of our special appreciation for our employees and a big thank you for everything they have achieved.”

Half a billion euros invested in the site

The plant, which has produced around four million engines since the 1920s, is being future-proofed with enormous investments totalling around half a billion euros. A total of 250 million euros is being invested in battery production. The start of battery production is already the second new production line to be opened in Nuremberg this year. In addition to the packs, which consist of several modules, the next generation of batteries will also be produced in Nuremberg, including the modules themselves, which combine several battery cells. The maximum annual capacity is up to 100,000 packs, depending on market conditions. The production of the latest generation of MAN diesel engines, which are used in the new D30 PowerLion powertrain, is also an investment in the future and secures many jobs at the site. MAN has spent around 250 million euros on this.

Festive mood at MAN

A 40-metre-high Ferris wheel was specially constructed at the plant for the celebrations, with space for 200 passengers – including panoramic views of the plant and the city of Nuremberg. The Ferris wheel is owned by the Landwermann family of showmen. Appropriately, they drive exclusively MAN trucks. For ‘reasons of quality and tradition’. Good logistics were also required to deliver the 2,500 tonnes of material for the Ferris wheel. There was also a huge supporting programme: a music stage with modern pop and brass music, a beer tent, a MAN Future Area and insights into production. There was also something for everyone, including a bouncy castle, fire engines and magic shows.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus