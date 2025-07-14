Synopsys receives all necessary approvals for proposed acquisition of Ansys

Synopsys, Inc. today announced that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the acquisition of ANSYS, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc. today announced that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the acquisition of ANSYS, Inc.. The parties expect to close the transaction on or about Thursday, July 17, 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

Synopsys announced its intention to acquire Ansys in a stock and cash transaction on January 16, 2024, bringing together Synopsys’ pioneering silicon design and IP solutions with Ansys’ broad simulation and analysis portfolio. The combination will create the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products.

