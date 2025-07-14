indie’s LXM-U laser powers next-gen quantum technologies with ultra-low noise performance

Enabling technology for a growing number of quantum applications by delivering unmatched frequency stability for scalable quantum computing and secure communications

indie, an automotive solutions innovator, is rapidly gaining industry adoption in its photonics portfolio, with indie’s latest ultra-low noise LXM-U lasers enabling next-generation quantum applications by delivering industry-leading frequency stability and integration flexibility.

indie’s Photonics Business Unit (BU) was established earlier this year, combining our photonics team (formerly TeraXion) in Canada, with a portfolio of laser and optical components, and our recently acquired EXALOS team in Switzerland, with a class-leading super luminescent diodes (SLED) portfolio with unique photonic integration capabilities. indie’s Photonics BU is focused on automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) use cases, including LiDAR and newly emerging adjacent industrial markets.

Quantum computing has progressed beyond demonstrations, with the development of next-generation architectures underway. “We are already engaged with front-runners in quantum computing, sampling innovative solutions by leveraging indie’s world-class LXM-U lasers and optical integration capabilities. This represents a great opportunity for indie to lead the quantum revolution in optical components and drive future growth,” said Mathieu Drolet, Executive Vice-President, indie’s Photonics Business Unit.

The LXM-U, the latest in indie’s portfolio of narrow-linewidth semiconductor lasers, is exceptionally suitable for quantum technologies—particularly in quantum key distribution (QKD) and quantum computing. With its ultra-low-frequency noise, 10x lower than competing technologies, and narrow-linewidth, the laser delivers the precision and stability required for the most demanding quantum applications. Its long-term stability maintains a locked operation for days, enabling reliable transmission of cryptographic keys.

A unique differentiator of the LXM-U laser is the ease to co-package it with other lasers and Photonic Integrated Chips (PICs). This allows us to collaborate closely with our customers on the design, using their proprietary technology with our laser to manufacture light engines with optimized performance and cost efficiency.

