Alpine A110 R Ultime wows the crowds as it stars in Goodwood Festival of Speed’s timed shootout

Alpine, celebrating its 70th anniversary, entertains an estimated 200,000 fans at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Alpine starred in front of a sell-out crowd of an estimated 200,000 enthusiasts at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the A110 R Ultime taking a sensational podium position in the production class and a top-ten placing overall during one of the annual event’s highlights, the timed shoot-out.

Driven by Laurent Hurgon, a three-time Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record holder and highly-successful GT racer with a long history with Alpine, the A110 R Ultime set a blistering pace throughout the four-day event, peaking with a run of 52.01secs in the final shoot-out.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine boosted to deliver 345bhp and 420 NM of torque, and engineered to be the ultimate expression of the legendary A110, including taking advantage of numerous aerodynamic optimisations to create additional downforce, the R Ultime showcased its core principles of lightness and handling excellence to beat an array of even more powerful machinery in the 18-vehicle field.

Also thrilling fans were two cars with motorsport pedigree: the BWT Alpine Formula One car, which ran up the hill each day, as well as drawing huge crowds in the paddock, plus the

Alpine A290 Rallye, a competition-modified version of the 2025 Car of the Year made its world dynamic debut at the event.

Featuring a full safety cage and a raft of competition-bred enhancements, including a ZF limited slip differential, plus upgraded suspension, brakes and running gear, the A290 Rallye underlined the motorsport DNA that exists between Alpine’s road and competition vehicles ahead of plans for its competition debut at a later date.

The stunning, hydrogen-powered Alpenglow HY6 show car also ran in the UK for the first time. Featuring a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 740bhp, Alpenglow is a trailblazer for Alpine that combines environmental innovation with sportiness to offer a new way of reducing a sports car’s carbon footprint, while its design incorporates elements for future Alpine models.

Soon to go on sale, the all-new Alpine A390, the brand’s first sports fastback, was also one of the stars of the show, featuring on the hill and on the brand’s stand. The 100% electric, five-seat sport fastback was joined by the other models in Alpine’s current road car line up, the all-electric A290 and much-admired A110, both of which offer the high-performance and handling agility that typify Alpine’s motorsport heritage.

Nic Burnside, MD of Alpine Cars UK, said: “Motorsport and motoring enthusiasts are at the heart of Alpine, so to celebrate our 70th anniversary at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and to demonstrate such a wide range of truly exhilarating cars in front of such a huge audience, was incredible.

“The Alpine A110 R Ultime’s giant-killing performance in the timed shootout was the perfect way to highlight the spirit of competition that is at the heart of the brand. Alpine has incredibly exciting plans for future success, and our presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed was the perfect place to showcase our ambitions.”

SOURCE: Alpine