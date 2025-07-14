Porsche Cayenne displays its full bandwidth at Goodwood

The Cayenne, Porsche’s most versatile model, took centre stage with several major appearances at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Cayenne, Porsche’s most versatile model, took centre stage with several major appearances at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Among the highlights was the upcoming Cayenne Electric offering a first glimpse of its impressive dynamic capabilities on the legendary Goodwood hill.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Porsche once again demonstrated the impressive versatility of the Cayenne. The spotlight was placed on the performance, comfort and off-road capabilities of the SUV model series – including a clear look towards its future. On the legendary Goodwood hill, a camouflaged prototype of the upcoming Cayenne Electric showcased the performance of the future all-electric SUV, which Porsche will offer alongside combustion-engine and hybrid variants. The new Cayenne Black Edition, a special-edition model based on the current-generation Cayenne, also made its debut appearance at Goodwood. In addition, media representatives also had the opportunity to experience the impressive off-road capabilities of the current Cayenne models firsthand during exclusive drives through Goodwood’s countryside surroundings.

Electric prototype thrills on the Goodwood hill

Just weeks after setting a hill climb record at Shelsley Walsh, the Cayenne Electric was once again turning heads in the UK. The strikingly camouflaged prototype took on the famous Goodwood hill several times during the Festival, driven by Gabriela Jílková, simulator and development driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

A key contributor to how outstandingly the car drives is its Porsche Active Ride suspension system, with which the near-production prototype was equipped. It keeps the car’s body level even during heavy braking, cornering and acceleration, ensuring maximum traction and comfort. The prototype’s impressive acceleration – covering 60 feet (18.3 metres) from a standstill in just 1.94 seconds – already hints at the high level of performance of the upcoming production model.

Cayenne Black Edition – sporty, elegant, comfortable

The current-generation Cayenne also shared the spotlight at Goodwood. In the form of the Cayenne Black Edition, Porsche presented a new special edition that combines performance and elegance with enhanced comfort. The Black Edition is available with three powertrain variants and both body styles – the classic SUV and the SUV Coupé. Exterior details in high-gloss black, such as the Sport Design front apron, exterior mirrors and model designation badge, emphasise its exclusive appearance.

Inside, the cabin is characterised by elements finished in brushed-black aluminium – as well as an extensive list of standard equipment. This includes Tinted HD Matrix LED headlights, BOSE® Surround Sound System, 14-way electrically adjustable Comfort seats with memory function, and 21-inch wheels featuring coloured Porsche crests. Additional customisation options are available through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Alongside the new special-edition version of the Cayenne, the new Taycan Black Edition also made its debut at Goodwood.

Off-road adventure in the quintessential British countryside

During guided off-road tours in Goodwood’s country surroundings, guests also had the opportunity to experience just how confidently the Cayenne handles itself off the beaten track. The tours started on the grounds of West Dean College and led across farm tracks through the characteristic hilly landscape of the South Downs.

Along the way, the latest Cayenne models demonstrated their remarkable off-road prowess – a hallmark of the Cayenne model line since its introduction in 2002. With adaptive suspension, all-wheel drive as standard, various off-road modes, and generous ground clearance, the Cayenne remains a truly versatile all-rounder – both on the road and in the rough.

Next stop: IAA Mobility in Munich

The Cayenne Electric is well on its way to being ready for series production. Its next public appearance is scheduled for September 2025 at IAA Mobility in Munich. Porsche will not only showcase the prototype there but also present a technical innovation set to help shape the future of fully electric driving – and make it even more comfortable.

