DAF introduces chassis for car transport

Tailor-made solution for every application

DAF is expanding its vehicle programme with a series of special chassis for car transport. It features a low chassis height and is available as an XD, XF, XG and XG+. The additional availability of models with a lower or slanted roof makes it possible to load cars above the cabin.

DAF has utilized every available technical solution to lower the new rigid chassis for car transport as much as possible, maximizing usable space within the legally permitted vehicle height of 4 metres. Low-deck models form the basis for the series. Lowering the wheel suspension by 4 centimetres and using 22.5 inch wheels with low-profile tyres has enabled a chassis height of only 83 centimetres.

Lower or slated roof

The range of car transporters begins with vehicles in which cars are loaded behind the cabin and are available in all cabin variants of New Generation DAF trucks: XD, XF, XG and XG+. The XD version also includes models with a low (18 cm) or slanted roof so that cars can be loaded above the cabin. Given that the XD cabin already has a low position on the chassis, there is more than enough room for a first-class working, resting and sleeping space for the driver, including a full-sized bed.

The chassis for car transport are available with a wide range of wheelbases. In addition to the 4×2 models, the programme also contains 6×2 versions for extra loading capacity. These are fitted with a light 4.5-ton leading axle and 17.5-inch wheels.

Maximum efficiency

The new chassis for car transport naturally feature all of the innovations aimed at achieving maximum efficiency that DAF introduced last spring for its new generation of trucks. These include further improvements in the powertrain with PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines, with the aim of squeezing as much as possible out of every drop of fuel. Predictive Cruise Control is a standard feature, also with the aim of achieving the highest possible fuel efficiency and lowest CO2 emissions. The new DAF vehicles for car transport also benefit from the large windscreen, low belt lines and unique camera systems (DAF Digital Vision System and DAF Corner View) that ensure the highest level of safety, which is especially important for deliveries in urban areas.

‘With the introduction of this new series of chassis, we are providing a tailor-made solution for the transport of cars, trucks and tractors,’ says Bart Bosmans, member of the DAF Board of Management and responsible for Marketing & Sales. ‘The new chassis can be ordered straight from our DAF dealers, including any specific adjustments that may be required. All part of our DAF Transport Efficiency policy.’

SOURCE: DAF