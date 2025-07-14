Hyundai integrates Google Places for a smarter and more powerful navigation experience

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) is continuously working to improve the comfort and user experience in its vehicles for its customers. As its latest optimization, the company has now implemented Google Places in its navigation systems. All vehicles equipped with the ccNC infotainment system and the latest software update installed will get access to this service. This includes the models KONA, the new SANTA FE, the new TUCSON, the new IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 9. The integration has been in progress since June 2025 – also for vehicles already sold to customers.

Google Places offers numerous advantages for users and expands the navigation options in the vehicle with a comprehensive address database of numerous points of interest. It provides additional information such as opening hours, descriptions, photos, and impresses with its user-friendly address entry thanks to a powerful autocomplete and improved free text search.