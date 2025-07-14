Maserati makes its mark at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Trident has unveiled its new super sports car, the MCPURA

A memorable edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed draws to a close, and Maserati bids farewell to the British public after four days celebrating Italian excellence. Amidst the world-bests, the Trident captivated motorsport fans with a charismatic and high-adrenaline presence, track runs, world premieres, and a paddock showcasing the very best of luxury and performance.

Among the standout highlights was the debut of the new MCPURA Super Sports Car, the purest expression of Maserati’s performance-driven philosophy, which was unveiled on Thursday, 10 July.

The MCPURA takes the spirit of the MC20 and elevates it, bringing it to its most intense and refined form. Available immediately in both coupé and convertible versions (the latter dubbed MCPURA Cielo) this new model features four defining elements: a carbon fiber monocoque, the iconic Nettuno V6 engine with a patented pre-chamber combustion technology, the “Butterfly” doors, and the retractable electrochromic glass roof for the cabrio version.

In terms of dynamics, it was the Maserati GT2 Stradale that stole the show, lighting up the legendary Hillclimb with its deep, magnetic sound—delivered by a brand-new racing exhaust system. Its mechanical symphony electrified the crowd, turning each run into a visceral experience. Born directly from Maserati’s expertise on international racetracks, the GT2 Stradale is the road-legal version of the iconic GT2 race car that marked Maserati’s return to victory in GT championships.

The extraordinary roar came from a new racing exhaust system developed by Maserati Corse in collaboration with TubiStyle, a benchmark in high-performance exhaust and supplier of the original system for the legendary MC12. Built exclusively for track use and crafted from high quality titanium, the new system reduces weight by 7 kilograms compared to the standard setup, enhancing the car’s dynamic capabilities even further.

Every component is welded by hand to the highest artisanal standards, reflecting Maserati’s commitment to technical and stylistic excellence. Created to amplify the performance of the engine, the new system delivers a direct and authentic sound that mirrors the GT2 Stradale’s sporty character and Maserati’s deep roots in motorsport. With this new system, Maserati Corse reaffirms its role in the development of high-performance solutions.

Moreover, on the same track as the legendary Hillclimb, two different interpretations of Maserati competed in a perfect alternation of dynamic refinement and extreme power. Under the spotlight, the new GranCabrio 490 hp, sporting a refined Verde Giada livery, with perforated Ice top grain leather interiors, powered by a 3.0 litres V6 Nettuno Twin Turbo engine, the GranCabrio reaches a top speed of 300 km/h and can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds.

Crowning the event, the exclusive MCXtrema made its debut at the event, showing a spectacular Blue Xtrema livery. Homologated for track use only and limited to just 62 units, the MCXtrema is a true racing beast, equipped with a V6 3.0-litre twin-turbo derived from Nettuno producing 740 hp of pure power for an extreme driving experience.

Goodwood 2025 thus comes to a close under the unmistakable sign of the Trident, which stole the show with the world premiere of MCPURA, the introduction of the new racing exhaust, and the presence of its most striking models both in the Super Paddock and on the challenging Hillclimb, defining Maserati’s unique interpretation of high-performance luxury.

It was an exclusive top-class stage perfectly aligned with the Year of the Trident celebrations for the famous logo designed 100 years ago: an enduring symbol of Maserati’s global excellence. A journey that will culminate in the centenary of Maserati’s first racing victory, when the Tipo 26 (the first car with a Trident on its hood) won the Targa Florio in 1926 with Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel.

An anniversary that honours the brand’s glorious past while reaffirming Maserati’s ongoing commitment to a future of excellence, innovation, and authentic Italian spirit.

SOURCE: Maserati